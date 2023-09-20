International
Putin Welcomes End of Hostilities in Karabakh During Conversation With Pashinyan - Kremlin
Putin Welcomes End of Hostilities in Karabakh During Conversation With Pashinyan - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the initiative of the Armenian side. The latest developments in the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed," the Kremlin reported, adding that Putin "welcomed" the agreement to end hostilities. The Russian president also told Pashinyan that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh will be held through mediation of Russian peacekeepers on Thursday. The peacekeepers continue to fulfill their duties, they assist civilians and refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin added.
Putin Welcomes End of Hostilities in Karabakh During Conversation With Pashinyan - Kremlin

18:22 GMT 20.09.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, the Kremlin stated.
"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the initiative of the Armenian side. The latest developments in the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed," the Kremlin reported, adding that Putin "welcomed" the agreement to end hostilities.
The Russian president also told Pashinyan that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh will be held through mediation of Russian peacekeepers on Thursday. The peacekeepers continue to fulfill their duties, they assist civilians and refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin added.

“Hope was expressed that in the future the situation will develop in the direction of de-escalation and stabilization,” the statement read.

