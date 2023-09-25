https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/usaid-chief-power-visits-armenia-highlights-pashinyans-ticklish-position-1113667619.html

USAID Chief Power Visits Armenia, Highlights Pashinyan's Ticklish Position

USAID Chief Power Visits Armenia, Highlights Pashinyan's Ticklish Position

The visit of USAID chief Samantha Power and US State Department's official Yuri Kim to Armenia has added a new layer of complexity to the evolving dynamics in the region.

2023-09-25T23:02+0000

2023-09-25T23:02+0000

2023-09-25T23:02+0000

world

usaid

samantha power

armenia

nikol pashinyan

nagorno-karabakh conflict

yerevan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113667461_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8234aa29b1183cee6ed097da582d5ef8.jpg

Amidst heightened tensions, the visit of US Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power and US State Department acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim to Armenia has added a new layer of complexity to the evolving dynamics in the region. This visit marks a significant development, being the first time senior US officials have set foot in Armenia since the ceasefire agreement that ended the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The US Embassy in Armenia released a statement emphasizing their support for Armenia's independence, territorial integrity and democracy.Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan extended the warm welcome, showcasing the importance attached to Power and Kim's arrival.However, while US officials aim to focus on humanitarian efforts, there is growing skepticism about their true intentions. The move to discuss "humanitarian needs" are viewed by some as an attempt to protect Pashinyan from backlash within his own country as the visit coincides with mounting criticism of the prime minister's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - specifically the ceasefire terms.Critics argue that American involvement may not lead to a favorable outcome, drawing parallels with past US interventions.Thus, the visit by American officials to bolster Pashinyan's position in the face of domestic criticism is seen by some as an unwelcome interference in Armenia's internal affairs.The latest comes amid reports that the United States is working on creating an international mission for Nagorno-Karabakh, adding another layer of uncertainty to the situation in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/nearly-3000-people-entered-armenia-from-nagorno-karabakh-since-september-19-1113644859.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/how-russian-peacekeepers-stopped-hostilities-in-nagorno-karabakh--1113540718.html

armenia

yerevan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

usaid, usaid samantha power, samantha power visits armenia, samantha power visits pashinyan, usaid in armenia, us in nagorno-karabakh conflict, us state department acting assistant secretary for europe and eurasian affairs yuri kim, nagorno-karabakh tensions, what does us want in armenia