https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-special-forces-wipe-out-ukrainian-positions-in-zaporozhye-region-1113660828.html
Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Zaporozhye Region
Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Zaporozhye Region
Russia’s Osman special forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the Zaporozhye region. The unit identified and adjusted Russian artillery fire to destroy Ukrainian positions.
2023-09-25T17:47+0000
2023-09-25T17:47+0000
2023-09-25T17:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukrainian armed forces
russian forces
russian ministry of defense
zaporozhye region
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113663970_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee36589872dd4d66499d228884b39a8.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian special forces troops wreaking havoc on Ukrainian artillery positions in the Zaporozhye region.The Russian scouts discovered the position of a mortar crew, with artillery camouflaged in a wooded area. The fighters transmitted the coordinates to the Russian artillery and adjusted their fire. The enemy was destroyed.
zaporozhye region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113663970_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e3b999ee655485404fa33dd74e16e10.jpg
Footage of the work of the fighters of the Russian special forces "Osman" on the accumulations of the infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region.
Footage of the work of the fighters of the Russian special forces "Osman" on the accumulations of the infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region.
2023-09-25T17:47+0000
true
PT1M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special forces, special forces, osman, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, zaporozhye region, mortar crew, mortar unit, ukrainian position, ukrainian artillery, russian artillery
russian special forces, special forces, osman, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, zaporozhye region, mortar crew, mortar unit, ukrainian position, ukrainian artillery, russian artillery
Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Zaporozhye Region
Russia’s Osman special forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the Zaporozhye region. The unit identified and adjusted Russian artillery fire to destroy Ukrainian positions.