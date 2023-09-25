https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-special-forces-wipe-out-ukrainian-positions-in-zaporozhye-region-1113660828.html

Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Zaporozhye Region

Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Zaporozhye Region

Russia’s Osman special forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the Zaporozhye region. The unit identified and adjusted Russian artillery fire to destroy Ukrainian positions.

2023-09-25T17:47+0000

2023-09-25T17:47+0000

2023-09-25T17:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukrainian armed forces

russian forces

russian ministry of defense

zaporozhye region

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113663970_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee36589872dd4d66499d228884b39a8.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian special forces troops wreaking havoc on Ukrainian artillery positions in the Zaporozhye region.The Russian scouts discovered the position of a mortar crew, with artillery camouflaged in a wooded area. The fighters transmitted the coordinates to the Russian artillery and adjusted their fire. The enemy was destroyed.

zaporozhye region

russia

ukraine

2023

News

en_EN

Footage of the work of the fighters of the Russian special forces "Osman" on the accumulations of the infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region.

Footage of the work of the fighters of the Russian special forces "Osman" on the accumulations of the infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region.

2023-09-25T17:47+0000

true

PT1M21S