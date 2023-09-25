https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russia-strikes-locations-of-mercenaries-in-ukraine-with-long-range-precision-arms---mod-1113650465.html

Russia Strikes Locations of Mercenaries in Ukraine With Long-Range Precision Arms - MoD

Russian armed forces launched a group strike using cruise missiles and drones at the locations of foreign mercenaries and training sites for Ukrainian saboteurs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The past night, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using high-precision long-range weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the points of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries and training of sabotage groups of the Ukraine military," the ministry reported. All targets have been hit, and the objective of the strike has been achieved, the ministry added.In addition, Russia has repelled seven attacks near the settlements of Spornoye, Berestovoye, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. At the same time, Ukraine has lost up to 445 soldiers in this direction over the day, the ministry noted.Moreover, Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction, where Kiev lost up to 100 servicemen, as well as two attacks by the Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman direction, with Ukraine losing up to 55 troops.At the same time, Russian air defenses took down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region and one over the Black Sea, the ministry reported.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive effort in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering over 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful.

