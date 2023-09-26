https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/first-college-for-study-of-giant-pandas-opens-in-china---reports-1113684544.html

First College for Study of Giant Pandas Opens in China - Reports

First College for Study of Giant Pandas Opens in China - Reports

The first college dedicated to the study of giant pandas has opened in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with a national panda park to be built on its foundation, a Chinese newspaper reported on Tuesday.

2023-09-26T12:21+0000

2023-09-26T12:21+0000

2023-09-26T12:21+0000

beyond politics

panda

china

sichuan

conservation program

nature

endangered species

giant pandas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107586/17/1075861793_0:196:2851:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_eff1e21ac44feabbdac92b6cfd292742.jpg

The panda college was established under a joint project between China West Normal University (CWNU), the Sichuan Forestry and Grassland Administration and provides a platform for scientific research, study of giant pandas. The second largest national panda park is planned to be established on the basis of the college in order to preserve the panda population. The giant panda is an unofficial symbol of China. In July 2021, the Chinese authorities announced that giant pandas are no longer an endangered species in the country, as their wild population has exceeded 1,800 individuals over the past decade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/beijing-washington-preparing-for-transportation-of-pandas-to-china---embassy-1112972641.html

china

sichuan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

symbol of china, giant panda, panda, endangered species, save pandas, study pandas, learn about pandas, life of pandas, preserve pandas, conservation program, chinese panda, china west normal university, grassland administration, wild population, population of pandas, pandas population