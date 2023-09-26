International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/germanys-baerbock-admits-berlin-providing-ukraine-with-outdated-military-equipment-1113670176.html
Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment
Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted on Monday that Germany had on several occasions supplied Kiev with outdated or almost... 26.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-26T02:19+0000
2023-09-26T02:16+0000
military
germany
annalena baerbock
olaf scholz
friedrich merz
berlin
military equipment
arms delivery
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112562260_0:162:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_9227b6d7c0a6c3cbcb536d4a4efb0c36.jpg
"It does not only help to promise, and then you cannot deliver, or deliver things which do not work ... Some of our systems were really old-fashioned," Baerbock said in an interview with US media. Weapons must be supplied to Ukraine together with ammunition, and the delays in shipments can be explained by the need for additional approvals, the top German diplomat told US media. Some of the equipment sent by Berlin also might have been non-functional because it was not accompanied by appropriate ammunition, she added. Baerbock also said she could not give any information at present about whether Germany would supply Kiev with its Taurus cruise missiles, since it was necessary to be clear on every detail, including who could actually operate them, which "takes some time."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/bundeswehr-bungles-billion-euros-on-radios-that-cant-be-installed-in-army-vehicles-1113665507.html
germany
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112562260_167:0:2896:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_922adfc03e6f0ef71755f77d92cbf2fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, annalena baerbock, olaf scholz, friedrich merz, berlin, military equipment, arms delivery, ukraine
germany, annalena baerbock, olaf scholz, friedrich merz, berlin, military equipment, arms delivery, ukraine

Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment

02:19 GMT 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Jens MeyerSoldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Soldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted on Monday that Germany had on several occasions supplied Kiev with outdated or almost non-functional military equipment.
"It does not only help to promise, and then you cannot deliver, or deliver things which do not work ... Some of our systems were really old-fashioned," Baerbock said in an interview with US media.
"So, because we know and we said that in the beginning, some are not really functioning, when we deliver, it does have to work in the field."
Weapons must be supplied to Ukraine together with ammunition, and the delays in shipments can be explained by the need for additional approvals, the top German diplomat told US media. Some of the equipment sent by Berlin also might have been non-functional because it was not accompanied by appropriate ammunition, she added.
Baerbock also said she could not give any information at present about whether Germany would supply Kiev with its Taurus cruise missiles, since it was necessary to be clear on every detail, including who could actually operate them, which "takes some time."
A carnival float mocks the current condition of the German armed Forces military equipment during a Rose Monday street carnival parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on February 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
Military
Bundeswehr Bungles Billion Euros on Radios That Can’t Be Installed in Army Vehicles
Yesterday, 19:07 GMT

In late August, the leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said he was in favor of giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine. However, he stated the strike range of the missiles should be limited to make them a purely defensive weapon.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in August he was not rushing to approve cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine for fear of dragging NATO into a military conflict with Russia.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала