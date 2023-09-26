https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/germanys-baerbock-admits-berlin-providing-ukraine-with-outdated-military-equipment-1113670176.html

Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment

Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted on Monday that Germany had on several occasions supplied Kiev with outdated or almost... 26.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-26T02:19+0000

2023-09-26T02:19+0000

2023-09-26T02:16+0000

military

germany

annalena baerbock

olaf scholz

friedrich merz

berlin

military equipment

arms delivery

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112562260_0:162:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_9227b6d7c0a6c3cbcb536d4a4efb0c36.jpg

"It does not only help to promise, and then you cannot deliver, or deliver things which do not work ... Some of our systems were really old-fashioned," Baerbock said in an interview with US media. Weapons must be supplied to Ukraine together with ammunition, and the delays in shipments can be explained by the need for additional approvals, the top German diplomat told US media. Some of the equipment sent by Berlin also might have been non-functional because it was not accompanied by appropriate ammunition, she added. Baerbock also said she could not give any information at present about whether Germany would supply Kiev with its Taurus cruise missiles, since it was necessary to be clear on every detail, including who could actually operate them, which "takes some time."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/bundeswehr-bungles-billion-euros-on-radios-that-cant-be-installed-in-army-vehicles-1113665507.html

germany

berlin

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, annalena baerbock, olaf scholz, friedrich merz, berlin, military equipment, arms delivery, ukraine