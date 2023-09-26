https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/polish-investigators-confirm-ukraine-fired-missile-found-in-poland-last-fall---reports-1113685877.html
Polish Investigators Confirm Ukraine Fired Missile Found in Poland Last Fall - Reports
Polish investigators have confirmed the missile which fell on the territory of Poland last fall and killed two people was fired by Ukraine, a Polish newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The investigators ruled out that the missile was launched from Russia, the newspaper said, adding that the conclusion on the ownership of the missile was made despite lack of cooperation with Ukraine that had given no materials on the incident to Poland. The investigation identified that a S-300 5v55 air defense missile was fired from Ukraine and later fell in Przewodow, the report stated. However, it added that the prosecution is not officially disclosing any information on the case yet. The spokesman added that investigation activities on the territory of Poland had been terminated and Ukraine had been requested to provide legal assistance. Last November, a missile fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles.
poland
ukraine
russia
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish investigators have confirmed the missile which fell on the territory of Poland last fall and killed two people was fired by Ukraine, a Polish newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The investigators ruled out that the missile was launched from Russia, the newspaper said, adding that the conclusion on the ownership of the missile was made despite lack of cooperation with Ukraine
that had given no materials on the incident
to Poland.
The investigation identified that a S-300 5v55 air defense missile was fired from Ukraine and later fell in Przewodow, the report stated. However, it added that the prosecution is not officially disclosing any information on the case yet.
"Indeed, we have obtained the conclusion [of the investigation], but due to its confidential nature, we are not disclosing its content," the prosecutor office's spokesman, Lukasz Lapczynski, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The spokesman added that investigation activities on the territory of Poland had been terminated and Ukraine had been requested to provide legal assistance.
Last November, a missile fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw
said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles.