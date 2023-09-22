https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/experts-ukraine-poland-spat-signals-resurgence-of-national-interests-over-natos-pro-kiev-agenda-1113591740.html

Experts: Ukraine-Poland Spat Signals Resurgence of ‘National Interests’ Over NATO’s Pro-Kiev Agenda

NATO is facing a resurgence of national interests on the part of its member states, especially those along the “eastern flank” who have been asked to bear the brunt of the conflict in Ukraine.

Formerly one of Ukraine’s largest arms suppliers, Poland has said it will cease sending weapons to Kiev following Ukraine’s filing of a lawsuit against Poland with the World Trade Organization (WTO). While on its face, the dispute seems to be over a grain shipment deal, experts told Sputnik that much deeper political currents are sending the governments of Ukraine, Poland, and the United States in different directions.Political scientist Dr. David Oualaalou told Radio Sputnik’s The Critical Hour that politicians in Ukraine, Poland, and the US were all facing pressure in upcoming elections due to domestic effects of the conflict in Ukraine.“The bottom line is: this [Black Sea] grain deal used to work for everybody, now the EU is saying, ‘wait a minute, Poland will have to allow the grain from Ukraine to go through.’ And they’re saying, ‘no, we won't have it because our farmers are paying the price for it and we are not going to allow it’, to the point that they decide now we're going to cut off the military support altogether.”“So for us here in the US, the speaker of the House, McCarthy, already made it clear that they're not going to support any of whatever the Biden administration intends to do. They are asking for another $24 billion. What happened to the American families? What happened to the American infrastructure? What happens right here at home? Why are we just giving money right and left when we don't even have it? That’s one.”“Second, for Poland: when I was there about three or four months ago, and I was talking to locals there when they started to be unhappy with Duda's administration. As a matter of fact, I had a conversation with someone who understands the political structure inside the Polish government and told me that this is just a matter of time. Maybe this is Duda’s last time in office to begin with. So now Duda’s thinking about his political career by reversing course.”Dr. George Szamuely, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Policy on disagreements within the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, told Sputnik that the dispute really started more than a year ago.“In April of 2022, the European Union broke its own rules and essentially lifted tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural produce. So all of this entered the European Union market. The idea was always that it would simply transit through Europe and [go] on to the rest of the world. But that isn't really what happened. So actually, all this agricultural produce stayed in Eastern and Central Europe,”“So it went on until last week, when the European Union announced that, ‘well, basically we're going back to the way it was before this deal with these five countries, and Ukrainian grain can just simply enter the EU market.’ Upon which Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have said, ‘well, we don't care what the European Commission says, we're still not going to allow Ukrainian agricultural produce in our markets.’ And what then happened, which was the straw that broke the camel's back, is that Ukraine said, ‘well, fine, we're going to sue you in the World Trade Organization. Well, this, of course, infuriated the Poles.”“But, the most egregious thing that Zelensky did was to go before the UN General Assembly and accuse Poland of doing Moscow's bidding. Well, there's no greater insult to a Pole, especially a Polish president, than to say you're doing Moscow's bidding. And this is what infuriated President Duda, and [why] he told reporters that Ukraine is behaving like a drowning man who was trying to take down the person who was trying to rescue him. And then [Polish Prime Minister Mateusz] Morawiecki made his statement about, ‘well, we're not going to let us send any more weapons into Ukraine because we need the weapons ourselves.’”“So, you know, you know, Poland talks long and loud, but what it's provided [to] Ukraine is really just a small portion of what the United States is providing.”Asked about whether US President Joe Biden might use his private audience with Zelensky in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to smooth things over with Warsaw, Samueli told Sputnik that “Biden may well say to Zelensky: ‘you need to patch things up with Poland. Don't go out of your way to insult the Poles, certainly not before the UN General Assembly.’ But the problem is that the Biden administration is absolutely on the hook for Ukraine. I mean, it can't just simply back away now without seriously losing face.”Former UN weapons inspector & WMD whistleblower Scott Ritter told Radio Sputnik’s The Backstory that an even more intransigent nationalist current was beginning to prevail in Poland, one that is preparing for a direct war with Russia.“It was just a month ago that I was engaged in discussions with people about the concept of an economic union between Poland and Ukraine, a customs union. The idea was to reduce as much as possible the border between Poland and western Ukraine. People were speculating about Poland making a move on western Ukraine. It appears that Poland has done a complete 180-degree turnaround and Poland is looking out for Poland's interests. Poland has announced that they plan on expanding their military to 300,000: this requires not only the creation and training of new units, but that these units be equipped. And what Poland is saying is that they are no longer going to be sending [to Ukraine] the modern equipment that they are using for themselves.”However, Ritter cautioned that while Warsaw might be ending its support for Ukraine, that in no way equates to a softening of their stance toward Russia.“There is an element of, you know, national interest in this as well. It isn't just about politics. It's about what's best for Poland. And Poland is waking up to the fact that sometime in the near future Ukraine will have lost this war and there will have been a negotiated end that will not be beneficial to either the Zelensky led Ukraine or NATO.”

