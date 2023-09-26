Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Seen Alive and Well, Debunking MSM Reports of His Death

© Sputnik / Alexandr Polegenko Go to the mediabank Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov © Sputnik / Alexandr Polegenko / Go to the mediabank

Subscribe International India Africa

Being updated

Ukraine used several British-sourced Storm Shadow cruise missiles to target the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea last Friday. Kiev claimed dozens of Russian servicemen, including Commander Viktor Sokolov, had been killed in the strikes, with Western media parroting this information without verification.