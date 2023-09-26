International
Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Seen Alive and Well, Debunking MSM Reports of His Death
Ukraine used several British-sourced Storm Shadow cruise missiles to target the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea last...
10:47 GMT 26.09.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 26.09.2023)
Ukraine used several British-sourced Storm Shadow cruise missiles to target the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea last Friday. Kiev claimed dozens of Russian servicemen, including Commander Viktor Sokolov, had been killed in the strikes, with Western media parroting this information without verification.
