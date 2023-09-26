https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/turkish-cypriot-leader-says-northern-cyprus-in-talks-to-open-trade-representations-1113666898.html

Turkish Cypriot Leader Says Northern Cyprus in Talks to Open Trade Representations

Northern Cyprus is in discussions with other countries on opening trade representation offices, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We have a number of countries we are talking with, supported by Turkiye, to open new offices," Tatar said. In August, Northern Cyprus received permission to open a trade office in Malaysia. "We have representations in 27 countries and, moreover, we have an agreement with Turkiye that wherever there is a Turkish embassy we can use their offices to basically promote Northern Cyprus," Tatar said. The leader underscored that Northern Cyprus is opening such offices wherever it can, noting that individuals are being brought onboard in order to fill in any open posts. "We are recruiting new people to our foreign ministry who will be able to take on the responsibilities when they go to these countries. We are training diplomats because we want to be in as many countries as possible," Tatar added. Turkish Cypriot leader further detailed that he intended to discuss the two-state solution to solve the Cyprus problem with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the meeting in New York.Tatar said his side wants a two-state solution while the other side, led by Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, is still insisting on federalism. At this, Tatar emphasized that so long as Cyprus is prepared to formally discuss that two-state policy, he is ready to start talking."I can propose to him other issues if we are going to successfully meet to discuss other aspects of the Cyprus issue, which is basically energy, natural resource issue, water issues, the energy issues, these migration issues where we have problems, then we can meet to discuss but only these issues, not to discuss federalism," he said. "I refuse to sit to discuss federalism."Tatar believes a two-state solution is practical, fair and sustainable, explaining, "because we have had our own state for the last 60 years, they had their own state in the south of the island for 60 years."Tatar continued to say that such a solution has tremendous potential."If we have an agreement, from this agreement Turkish Cypriots will benefit, Greek Cypriots will benefit because of the peace environment that will evolve, Turkiye will benefit, Greece will benefit, the whole region will benefit," he said. "We want reciprocity, respect from the others who are the champions of humanity, the champions of peace and other global values. As far as Turkish Cypriots are concerned we never received our share of this global vision for values."He went on to say that the embargoes concern not only trade and economics, but also, the youth who cannot participate in sports events anywhere.Tatar stressed they want to coexist in the island in peace and tranquility. "They need to respect us. We need an agreement between the two states," he said. "Right now the Republic of Cyprus is using their power everywhere including the UN, saying basically give up your rights and join us and as the republic of Cyprus we will take care of you."Tatar said they will never accept the proposal because it would amount to "national suicide."Country Disturbed by Illegal MigrationThe Turkish Cypriot leader further told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UNGA that his country is disturbed by illegal migration but hopeful that the newly announced migration center will help solve the problem.“Some people choose to come to know Cyprus to go to the Greek side, because Greek side is European side, they cross the border, maybe illegally, they go to seek asylum in Europe. That creates problems because we don't want to get engaged in illegal matters,” Tatar said. “Therefore our police is very careful who to let in, scrutinizing migration systems at airports and ports to protect us because people who come just migrate down to the South for political reasons. This is something which is disturbing us. So we have to be careful.”In July, the minister of internal affairs for Northern Cyprus announced a migration center would be created in the region.Tatar noted the center will operate within the Ministry of Interior and police. He also indicated the majority of the refugees come from Syria, Afghanistan, and some African countries.Rise in Russian Tourists Amid Anti-Moscow SanctionsSpeaking to the volume of Russian tourists in the region, the Turkish Cypriot leader acknowledge that Northern Cyprus has seen an increase in the number of Russian tourists over the past year despite anti-Moscow sanctions."It [the number of tourists] has increased. I don’t have the [exact] number. Tens of thousands," Tatar said.When asked about the impact of the anti-Moscow sanctions, Tatar noted: "We are a small country, and it’s partly because of this Turkish leverage. Because Turkiye I think conducted an excellent policy with regard to this issue of Ukraine and Russia.""Because with all these embargoes and isolation on Russia, Russians... cannot easily go anywhere. Where do they go? They come to Turkiye, they come to North Cyprus," he said.Tatar also remarked that he was ready to authorize direct flights with Russia once the Russian government green lights them, stressing how he hopes it will happen soon."I hope that Russians would sometime accept direct flights from Moscow to our airport because there is a lot of traffic," Tatar said.The Northern Cyprus government has two pending requests from Russian companies who operate in Russia "in big volumes." Tatar said, "They - or others - could be companies who want to have direct flights. I'm prepared to authorize this because it will be in the interest of everyone."Discussions about launching direct flights between Russia and Northern Cyprus have been ongoing since last year, but no action has been authorized by the Russian government yet, he said."There are people coming along from Russia to Northern Cyprus to discuss these businesses but at the moment," Tatar said. "I hope they will authorize one day soon… I think it will be something that will help our relationship."Travel capability is essential given that there are at least 50,000 Russians living in Northern Cyprus and a fair amount of Turks who want to visit Russia.Looking Toward Russian ConsulateSwitching gears toward the possibility of Russia opening its consulate in Northern Cyprus this year, Tatar told Sputnik talks between Northern Cyprus officials remain ongoing with the Russian ambassador in Cyprus.Tatar pointed out the decision to open a consulate to assist Russians living in Northern Cyprus was announced several weeks ago after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish Cypriot leader added that Northern Cyprus was doing its utmost to boost trade with Russia. "We are doing our best to increase our connection with countries that are friendly to us, with trade potential, with trade prospects. Russia is one of them," he said."We very much value Russia connection and obviously, because of the Turkish- Russia connection."Tatar stressed there are a number of Russians living in North Cyprus and they have a lot of exchanges with these people."Through Turkiye, we have connections, we have some trade, including our commercial products, agricultural products, trade via Turkish firms with Russia and I think it’s only fair that we should do it," he added.

