https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/hungary-to-veto-any-eu-sanctions-on-russian-nuclear-energy-1113559789.html
Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy
Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy
Any EU attempt to impose sanctions on Russian nuclear energy would be vetoed by Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.
2023-09-21T16:42+0000
2023-09-21T16:42+0000
2023-09-21T16:42+0000
world
hungary
peter szijjarto
european union (eu)
russia
nuclear energy
sergey lavrov
new york
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64f109d80a9cdf1b3928be753e1cda16.jpg
Hungary has voiced its intention to block any move by Brussels to sanction Moscow's nuclear industry.He added there are "continuous attempts" to target Russian nuclear energy with sanctions.EU and NATO allies tried to persuade Hungary not to engage with Russian and Belarusian representatives during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, Budapest believes that such behavior leads to a dead-end and does not contribute to the search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN."I see that our colleagues and allies from NATO and the European Union don't really want to use this General Assembly as a platform for dialogue. They have tried to persuade us not to meet with representatives of Russia and Belarus. But I think this is a dead-end. If you can't reach out to those with whom we have conflicts and you can't discuss these conflicts, then we will never find a peaceful solution," Szijjarto said.Earlier, Szijjarto had announced his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of the week, and advised his Western European colleagues to do the same.In June, Hungary's foreign minister said he was in contact with his Russian counterpart to keep alive the chance for a solution in Ukraine. He has also repeatedly called on EU and NATO countries not to cut off communication channels with Russia, stressing that peace can only be achieved through dialogue.The high-level week of the UN General Assembly takes place from September 19 to 26. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/hungarian-pm-orban-to-tucker-carlson-rumors-about-ukraine-prevailing-over-russia-a-lie-1112985915.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/hungarys-top-diplomat-says-ukraine-conflict-would-not-happen-if-trump-won-2020-election-1111148291.html
hungary
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf85db6f3117ce9e981ba64e3fcf27d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungary veto eu, hungary russian relations, hungary russia nuclear deal, hungary russia nuclear cooperation, eu sanctions russia nuclear
hungary veto eu, hungary russian relations, hungary russia nuclear deal, hungary russia nuclear cooperation, eu sanctions russia nuclear
Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Any EU attempt to impose restrictions on Russian nuclear energy would be blocked by Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.
Hungary has voiced its intention to block any move by Brussels to sanction Moscow's nuclear industry.
"They can’t [sanction it] because it would be against our national interests and we would veto it
," Szijjarto said on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
He added there are "continuous attempts" to target Russian nuclear energy with sanctions.
EU and NATO allies tried to persuade Hungary not to engage with Russian and Belarusian representatives during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, Budapest believes that such behavior leads to a dead-end
and does not contribute to the search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN.
"I see that our colleagues and allies from NATO and the European Union don't really want to use this General Assembly as a platform for dialogue. They have tried to persuade us not to meet with representatives of Russia and Belarus. But I think this is a dead-end. If you can't reach out to those with whom we have conflicts and you can't discuss these conflicts, then we will never find a peaceful solution," Szijjarto said.
Earlier, Szijjarto had announced his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York
in the second half of the week, and advised his Western European colleagues to do the same.
In June, Hungary's foreign minister said he was in contact with his Russian counterpart to keep alive the chance for a solution in Ukraine. He has also repeatedly called on EU and NATO countries not to cut off communication
channels with Russia, stressing that peace can only be achieved through dialogue.
The high-level week of the UN General Assembly takes place from September 19 to 26. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation.