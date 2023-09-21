International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/hungary-to-veto-any-eu-sanctions-on-russian-nuclear-energy-1113559789.html
Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy
Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy
Any EU attempt to impose sanctions on Russian nuclear energy would be vetoed by Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.
2023-09-21T16:42+0000
2023-09-21T16:42+0000
world
hungary
peter szijjarto
european union (eu)
russia
nuclear energy
sergey lavrov
new york
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64f109d80a9cdf1b3928be753e1cda16.jpg
Hungary has voiced its intention to block any move by Brussels to sanction Moscow's nuclear industry.He added there are "continuous attempts" to target Russian nuclear energy with sanctions.EU and NATO allies tried to persuade Hungary not to engage with Russian and Belarusian representatives during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, Budapest believes that such behavior leads to a dead-end and does not contribute to the search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN."I see that our colleagues and allies from NATO and the European Union don't really want to use this General Assembly as a platform for dialogue. They have tried to persuade us not to meet with representatives of Russia and Belarus. But I think this is a dead-end. If you can't reach out to those with whom we have conflicts and you can't discuss these conflicts, then we will never find a peaceful solution," Szijjarto said.Earlier, Szijjarto had announced his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of the week, and advised his Western European colleagues to do the same.In June, Hungary's foreign minister said he was in contact with his Russian counterpart to keep alive the chance for a solution in Ukraine. He has also repeatedly called on EU and NATO countries not to cut off communication channels with Russia, stressing that peace can only be achieved through dialogue.The high-level week of the UN General Assembly takes place from September 19 to 26. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/hungarian-pm-orban-to-tucker-carlson-rumors-about-ukraine-prevailing-over-russia-a-lie-1112985915.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/hungarys-top-diplomat-says-ukraine-conflict-would-not-happen-if-trump-won-2020-election-1111148291.html
hungary
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf85db6f3117ce9e981ba64e3fcf27d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary veto eu, hungary russian relations, hungary russia nuclear deal, hungary russia nuclear cooperation, eu sanctions russia nuclear
hungary veto eu, hungary russian relations, hungary russia nuclear deal, hungary russia nuclear cooperation, eu sanctions russia nuclear

Hungary to Veto Any EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy

16:42 GMT 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 15, 2023.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Any EU attempt to impose restrictions on Russian nuclear energy would be blocked by Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.
Hungary has voiced its intention to block any move by Brussels to sanction Moscow's nuclear industry.
"They can’t [sanction it] because it would be against our national interests and we would veto it," Szijjarto said on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
He added there are "continuous attempts" to target Russian nuclear energy with sanctions.
EU and NATO allies tried to persuade Hungary not to engage with Russian and Belarusian representatives during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, Budapest believes that such behavior leads to a dead-end and does not contribute to the search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN.
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of Viktor Orban's interview with Tucker Carlson. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2023
World
Hungarian PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: Rumors About Ukraine Prevailing Over Russia ‘a Lie’
30 August, 11:20 GMT
"I see that our colleagues and allies from NATO and the European Union don't really want to use this General Assembly as a platform for dialogue. They have tried to persuade us not to meet with representatives of Russia and Belarus. But I think this is a dead-end. If you can't reach out to those with whom we have conflicts and you can't discuss these conflicts, then we will never find a peaceful solution," Szijjarto said.
Earlier, Szijjarto had announced his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of the week, and advised his Western European colleagues to do the same.
Russian soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Hungary's Top Diplomat Says Ukraine Conflict Would Not Happen If Trump Won 2020 Election
14 June, 12:18 GMT
In June, Hungary's foreign minister said he was in contact with his Russian counterpart to keep alive the chance for a solution in Ukraine. He has also repeatedly called on EU and NATO countries not to cut off communication channels with Russia, stressing that peace can only be achieved through dialogue.
The high-level week of the UN General Assembly takes place from September 19 to 26. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала