Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives on Power Substation in Russia's Kursk Region - Governor

A Ukrainian drone has dropped explosives on a power substation in Russia's Kursk Region, leaving seven settlements without power, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Tuesday, adding that no one was injured.

"In the morning, in the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a power substation, cutting off power to seven settlements. None of the residents were injured. Emergency crews will begin restoring power supply as soon as the situation allows," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after several postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up military and financial aid. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.

