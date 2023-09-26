US Reconnaissance Flights Near Crimea Tripled Since Start of Year

International
The United States and its NATO allies have tripled the number of reconnaissance flights near Crimea since the beginning of the year - from 7 to 21 per week, according to data from the portal Flightradar24.
During the week of September 18-24, US reconnaissance aircraft and strategic drones, as well as the "scouts" of their NATO allies, flew 21 flights near Crimea, the track archive of the portal shows. In particular, American P-8A Poseidon and EP-3E Aries II, British RC-135W Rivet Joint and Luxembourg-based E-3A Sentry aircraft flew over the eastern coast of Romania. US RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance aircraft flew over the central and eastern Black Sea. Most of the sorties - 16 out of 21 - were flown by US aircraft. By comparison, earlier in the year and in the spring, US and NATO aviation conducted an average of one flight per day in the Black Sea region. For example, during the week of January 16-22, NATO aviation (also predominantly US aircraft and UAVs) conducted only seven sorties in the same areas, and during the week of May 15-21, only five sorties.One day before the September 22 cruise missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the activity of reconnaissance flights by the aviation of the United States and its allies increased to six flights a day. Thus, there is a connection between the intensity of the Western reconnaissance flights and the intensity of the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Crimea.
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historic building of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
The United States and its NATO allies have tripled the number of reconnaissance flights near Crimea since the beginning of the year - from 7 to 21 per week, according to data from the portal Flightradar24.
During the week of September 18-24, US reconnaissance aircraft and strategic drones, as well as the "scouts" of their NATO allies, flew 21 flights near Crimea, the track archive of the portal shows.
In particular, American P-8A Poseidon and EP-3E Aries II, British RC-135W Rivet Joint and Luxembourg-based E-3A Sentry aircraft flew over the eastern coast of Romania. US RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance aircraft flew over the central and eastern Black Sea. Most of the sorties - 16 out of 21 - were flown by US aircraft.
By comparison, earlier in the year and in the spring, US and NATO aviation conducted an average of one flight per day in the Black Sea region. For example, during the week of January 16-22, NATO aviation (also predominantly US aircraft and UAVs) conducted only seven sorties in the same areas, and during the week of May 15-21, only five sorties.
One day before the September 22 cruise missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the activity of reconnaissance flights by the aviation of the United States and its allies increased to six flights a day. Thus, there is a connection between the intensity of the Western reconnaissance flights and the intensity of the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Crimea.
