https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-seeks-to-minimize-level-of-armenia-russia-relations-amid-nagorno-karabakh-tensions-1113688568.html
US Seeks to 'Minimize' Level of Armenia-Russia Relations Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
US Seeks to 'Minimize' Level of Armenia-Russia Relations Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
US seeks to minimize the level of Armenia-Russia relations amid Nagorno-Karabakh tensions, to use Yerevan against Russia, pundits told Sputnik
2023-09-26T15:03+0000
2023-09-26T15:03+0000
2023-09-26T15:03+0000
analysis
armenia
nagorno-karabakh
nagorno-karabakh conflict
nikol pashinyan
samantha power
us agency for international development (usaid)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113688235_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66bc20cb2ec2bb09ddecd80a4b01ec95.jpg
Senior US officials, including the chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and Yuri Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs, arrived in Armenia's capital Yerevan on September 25. The visit sought to “affirm US support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and democracy, and to address humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh,” as per a US Embassy post on social media, cited in reports.Weighing in on the protests sweeping Yerevan, with calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Dr. Stanislav Pritchin underscored that the Armenian PM is now “most beneficial to the United States,” for the mere reason that “under Pashinyan relations with Russia are actually going into a very serious decline.”The first visit by senior US officials to Armenia since the ceasefire agreement that ended the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh came amid reports that the United States is working on creating an international mission for Nagorno-Karabakh. On Monday, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan extended a warm welcome to the US delegation, showcasing the importance attached to Power and Kim's arrival.USAID is a large organization that distributes financial resources to "support democracy" in those countries that the US needs, in which they seek to create chaos or try to counteract Russia's interests, underscored Evgeny Mikhailov, political scientist, director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus.The pundit emphasized that one can expect a lot of money will be allocated to "support democracy" and all sorts of Soros organizations and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are engaged in anti-Russian activities in Armenia. There were quite a lot of such efforts underway before Pashinyan’s arrival, he added, but after the latter became Armenia’s PM, they got an extra boost. Money is, in fact, allocated to form public opinion, which, by the way, is currently "not much aligned with the wishes of USAID," according to Evgeny Mikhailov.Nikol Pashinyan is following in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s footsteps, Mikhailov suggested, pointing to “obvious parallels,” saying:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/usaid-chief-power-visits-armenia-highlights-pashinyans-ticklish-position-1113667619.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-peacekeepers-evacuate-5000-civilians-in-nagorno-karabakh---defense-ministry-1113547960.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/how-the-west-drags-armenia-to-its-side-amid-nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1113160287.html
armenia
nagorno-karabakh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113688235_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80c74206e2990242d310c7e2647bd9e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia-russia relations,d nagorno-karabakh tensions,
armenia-russia relations,d nagorno-karabakh tensions,
US Seeks to 'Minimize' Level of Armenia-Russia Relations Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power and other American officials arrived on a visit to Armenia on Monday for the first time since the ceasefire agreement that ended the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Speculating on the evolving dynamics in the region, critics have drawn parallels with past US interventions.
Senior US officials, including the chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and Yuri Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs, arrived in Armenia's capital
Yerevan on September 25. The visit sought to “affirm US support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and democracy, and to address humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh,
” as per a US Embassy post on social media, cited in reports.
“It is important for the United States to seize the initiative in relations with Armenia, generate as much visibility as possible, and achieve some results to minimize the level of relations between Armenia and Russia: both, in the defense sphere, and in other areas, Dr. Stanislav Pritchin, senior research fellow at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.
Weighing in on the protests sweeping Yerevan
, with calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Dr. Stanislav Pritchin underscored that the Armenian PM is now “most beneficial to the United States
,” for the mere reason that “under Pashinyan relations with Russia are actually going into a very serious decline
.”
"Pashinyan is the most convenient partner for the West," Dr. Stanislav Pritchin reiterated.
Baku announced the launch of "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order” on September 19. Yerevan slammed the operation as aggression and reiterated that it had no military presence in the disputed region. Armenian state media reported multiple civilian casualties as a result of Azerbaijani strikes. The Russian Defense Ministry said later that Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh had agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.
The first visit by senior US officials to Armenia since the ceasefire agreement that ended the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh came amid reports that the United States is working on creating an international mission for Nagorno-Karabakh. On Monday, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan extended a warm welcome to the US delegation, showcasing the importance attached to Power and Kim's arrival.
USAID is a large organization that distributes financial resources to "support democracy" in those countries that the US needs, in which they seek to create chaos or try to counteract Russia's interests, underscored Evgeny Mikhailov, political scientist, director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus.
The pundit emphasized that one can expect a lot of money will be allocated to "support democracy" and all sorts of Soros organizations
and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are engaged in anti-Russian activities in Armenia. There were quite a lot of such efforts underway before Pashinyan’s arrival, he added, but after the latter became Armenia’s PM, they got an extra boost. Money is, in fact, allocated to form public opinion, which, by the way, is currently "not much aligned with the wishes of USAID,
" according to Evgeny Mikhailov.
"We see rallies in Yerevan for Pashinyan’s resignation, calls to improve relations with Russia. And against this background, accordingly, the visits of American officials," he added
Nikol Pashinyan is following in Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelensky’s footsteps, Mikhailov
suggested, pointing to “obvious parallels,” saying:
“At first, after coming to power, Zelensky said that it was necessary to resolve conflicts with Russia. Pashinyan also stated that we need peace, friendship, etc. But later attempts to join NATO led to hostilities in Ukraine. Pashinyan is following the same path. It’s just that the country [Armenia] is smaller, and appears to be quite weak. But for America it makes no difference who to use against the Russian Federation.”