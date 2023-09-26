https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-senate-candidate-doubts-congress-will-probe-nord-stream-explosions-amid-elections-1113671859.html

US Senate Candidate Doubts Congress Will Probe Nord Stream Explosions Amid Elections

US Senate Candidate Doubts Congress Will Probe Nord Stream Explosions Amid Elections

Congress is not likely to take an initiative to investigate who sabotaged the Russian Nord Stream pipelines last September considering US lawmakers are focused on the 2024 elections, independent candidate for the US Senate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

2023-09-26T05:50+0000

2023-09-26T05:50+0000

2023-09-26T05:50+0000

nord stream sabotage

ukraine

germany

russia

nord stream

joe biden

olaf scholz

nord stream pipeline

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg

"No, I think it's in the way," Sare said when asked if she expects Congress to probe the Nord Stream sabotage. "It's unfortunate that we have elections coming up because the Congress is posturing for elections." A congressional investigation would allow Congress to discover if President Joe Biden and other members of his administration had a role in the event, Sare said. Sare pointed out Biden's remarks from February 7, 2022, alongside the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when the US president said the United States would "bring an end " to the Nord Stream project if Russia carried out its special military operation in Ukraine. Sare believes pressure from the American public would be the best way to push Congress to launch a congressional investigation into the Nord Stream incident. Many US lawmakers, Sare said, are beginning to not be so enthusiastic about sending billions of dollars worth of more weapons to Ukraine, probably as a result of pressure from their constituents. Major US new outlets like The New York Times and CNN could also help bring about a congressional investigation if they ever decide to give the matter more coverage, Sare said. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident. In mid-July, media reported that Dutch military intelligence had informed the CIA of Ukraine's plans to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines months before it happened.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/denmark-fears-conducting-investigation-with-russia-into-nord-stream-blasts---ambassador-1113641245.html

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senate candidate, nord stream explosions, russian nord stream pipelines