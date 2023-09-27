https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/attack-on-sevastopol-carried-out-in-close-coordination-with-us-uk-specialists---moscow-1113727772.html

Attack on Sevastopol Carried Out in Close Coordination With US, UK Specialists - Moscow

The recent attack on Sevastopol was carried out in a close coordination with US and UK specialists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The recent attack on Sevastopol was carried out in a close coordination with US and UK specialists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. On September 22, Kiev launched a missile strike on Sevastopol and the Russian air defense shot down 5 missiles. A missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historical building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, and one serviceman went missing, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

