International Anti-Terrorist Drills Kick Off in Russia’s Primorye

The servicemen of Russia, ASEAN countries and partners in the format of "SMOA plus" have started combat alignment at the international anti-terrorist drills at a training range in Primorye, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported.

Units of the Armed Forces of Russia and 11 countries of the Asia-Pacific region are taking part in the maneuvers. According to Admiral Viktor Liina, commander of the Pacific Fleet, the exercises consist of theoretical and practical parts.During the drills, combat aircraft, military aviation helicopters, drones, tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other military and special equipment will be used.The drills will last until September 30, with a total number of about 700 people taking part in them.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the maneuvers are aimed at "strengthening and promoting regional cooperation between ASEAN countries and their dialogue partners in the field of counter-terrorism" and exchanging experience in this area.The exercises will involve units of the Eastern Military District, as well as task forces and military contingents of the Armed Forces of the State of Brunei Darussalam, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of India, the Republic of Indonesia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the People's Republic of China, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of the Philippines.ADMM-Plus is a mechanism of interaction between defense agencies of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, which include Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the United States, and India. ADMM-Plus was established in 2010 at the initiative of Vietnam.

