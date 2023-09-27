International
North Korea to Deport US Soldier Who Fled Over Border – State News Agency
North Korea to Deport US Soldier Who Fled Over Border – State News Agency
North Korea has decided to expel Travis King, the US soldier stationed in South Korea who fled into the country in July, a state news agency reported on Wednesday.
An investigation found that King confessed he had "illegally intruded" into North Korea because of "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society," the report said. It is unclear when King will be deported. On July 18, King was scheduled to board a flight to return to the US to face further disciplinary action after being jailed for assault in South Korea. Instead, he managed to leave Seoul's airport and join a tour to the border village of Panmunjom, where he fled over the border to North Korea.
deport travis king, deport us soldier, us soldier in north korea, us private travis king, us private defected to north korea, travis king, noth korea, travis king, travis king update, detention of us soldier in north korea, american soldier north korea, us soldier defects to north korea, us soldier in north korea travis king, north korean border, american soldier detained in north korea, unequal us society, us unequality
North Korea to Deport US Soldier Who Fled Over Border – State News Agency

13:45 GMT 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Andy WongNorth Korean soldiers look as they stand guard along the river bank of the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011
North Korean soldiers look as they stand guard along the river bank of the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korea has decided to expel Travis King, the US soldier stationed in South Korea who fled into the country in July, a state news agency reported on Wednesday.
An investigation found that King confessed he had "illegally intruded" into North Korea because of "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society," the report said.
It is unclear when King will be deported.
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
World
US Soldier Defected to N. Korea Seeking Refugee in Pyongyang, Third Country - State Media
16 August, 01:08 GMT
On July 18, King was scheduled to board a flight to return to the US to face further disciplinary action after being jailed for assault in South Korea. Instead, he managed to leave Seoul's airport and join a tour to the border village of Panmunjom, where he fled over the border to North Korea.
