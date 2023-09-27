https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/north-korea-to-deport-us-soldier-who-fled-over-border--state-news-agency-1113736911.html
North Korea to Deport US Soldier Who Fled Over Border – State News Agency
North Korea has decided to expel Travis King, the US soldier stationed in South Korea who fled into the country in July, a state news agency reported on Wednesday.
An investigation found that King confessed he had "illegally intruded" into North Korea because of "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society," the report said. It is unclear when King will be deported. On July 18, King was scheduled to board a flight to return to the US to face further disciplinary action after being jailed for assault in South Korea. Instead, he managed to leave Seoul's airport and join a tour to the border village of Panmunjom, where he fled over the border to North Korea.
