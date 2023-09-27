https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/rmafc-aims-to-strengthen-energy-sector-ties-between-russia-and-myanmar-1113729311.html
RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar
In their apparent effort to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation led by its President Anatoly Bulochnikov exchanged views on opportunities and issues with the Union Minister for Electric Power and the Union Minister for Energy yesterday.
RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar
In their apparent effort to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation (RMAFC) led by its president Anatoly Bulochnikov, exchanged views on opportunities and issues with Myanmar's Union Minister for Electric Power and Union Minister for Energy yesterday.
The delegation met U Nyan Tun, the country's Union Minister for Electric Power in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.
During their meeting, they talked about the results achieved in several sectors thanks to cooperation between Russia and Myanmar
, and how Russia has contributed to the development of electric power, before exchanging views on how Russian companies could cooperate in generating electric power using hydro, solar, wind and thermal energy sources as well as Russians' opportunities to assist with local companies in the electric power sector.
The Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin also met the RMAFC delegation in the capital.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the development of the energy sector in Myanmar, technical cooperation in inland and offshore petroleum and gas exploration, boosting cooperation between Myanmar and Russia in the energy sector, the opportunity for Russian companies to distribute fuel in Myanmar, technical support for producing fertilizer using charcoal as a raw material, issues about the sixth Russia International Energy Forum, establishing oil and gas pipelines, seismic works and opportunities for Russian companies to cooperate in petroleum refining. The meetings were also attended by senior officials from the ministries.