RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar

In their apparent effort to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation led by its President Anatoly Bulochnikov exchanged views on opportunities and issues with the Union Minister for Electric Power and the Union Minister for Energy yesterday.

The delegation met U Nyan Tun, the country's Union Minister for Electric Power in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yes­terday.During their meeting, they talked about the results achieved in several sectors thanks to cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, and how Russia has contributed to the development of electric power, before exchanging views on how Russian companies could cooperate in gener­ating electric power using hydro, solar, wind and thermal energy sources as well as Rus­sians' opportunities to assist with local companies in the electric power sector.The Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin also met the RMAFC delegation in the capital.During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the de­velopment of the energy sector in Myanmar, technical cooperation in inland and offshore petroleum and gas exploration, boosting co­operation between Myanmar and Russia in the energy sector, the opportunity for Russian compa­nies to distribute fuel in Myan­mar, technical support for pro­ducing fertilizer using charcoal as a raw material, issues about the sixth Russia International En­ergy Forum, establishing oil and gas pipelines, seismic works and opportunities for Russian compa­nies to cooperate in petroleum refining. The meetings were also attended by senior officials from the ministries.

