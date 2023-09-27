International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/rmafc-aims-to-strengthen-energy-sector-ties-between-russia-and-myanmar-1113729311.html
RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar
RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar
In their apparent effort to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation led by its President Anatoly Bulochnikov exchanged views on opportunities and issues with the Union Minister for Electric Power and the Union Minister for Energy yesterday.
2023-09-27T10:49+0000
2023-09-27T10:49+0000
world
russia
myanmar
cooperation
nyan tun
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113729155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c547dc4de9a7e44070d2ec7e2003759.jpg
The delegation met U Nyan Tun, the country's Union Minister for Electric Power in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yes­terday.During their meeting, they talked about the results achieved in several sectors thanks to cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, and how Russia has contributed to the development of electric power, before exchanging views on how Russian companies could cooperate in gener­ating electric power using hydro, solar, wind and thermal energy sources as well as Rus­sians' opportunities to assist with local companies in the electric power sector.The Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin also met the RMAFC delegation in the capital.During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the de­velopment of the energy sector in Myanmar, technical cooperation in inland and offshore petroleum and gas exploration, boosting co­operation between Myanmar and Russia in the energy sector, the opportunity for Russian compa­nies to distribute fuel in Myan­mar, technical support for pro­ducing fertilizer using charcoal as a raw material, issues about the sixth Russia International En­ergy Forum, establishing oil and gas pipelines, seismic works and opportunities for Russian compa­nies to cooperate in petroleum refining. The meetings were also attended by senior officials from the ministries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/sputnik-starts-cooperating-with-myanmars-leading-media-outlet-1113149340.html
russia
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113729155_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa8160ac8fc4ca1c1e0eb28fd15b4e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-myanmar energy sector ties, union minister for energy, russia-myanmar association for friendship and cooperation
russia-myanmar energy sector ties, union minister for energy, russia-myanmar association for friendship and cooperation

RMAFC Aims to Strengthen Energy Sector Ties Between Russia and Myanmar

10:49 GMT 27.09.2023
© AP PhotoNational flags line the a traffic circle ahead of Saturday's 75th Union Day, Friday, Feb. 11. 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
National flags line the a traffic circle ahead of Saturday's 75th Union Day, Friday, Feb. 11. 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In their apparent effort to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation (RMAFC) led by its president Anatoly Bulochnikov, exchanged views on opportunities and issues with Myanmar's Union Minister for Electric Power and Union Minister for Energy yesterday.
The delegation met U Nyan Tun, the country's Union Minister for Electric Power in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yes­terday.
During their meeting, they talked about the results achieved in several sectors thanks to cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, and how Russia has contributed to the development of electric power, before exchanging views on how Russian companies could cooperate in gener­ating electric power using hydro, solar, wind and thermal energy sources as well as Rus­sians' opportunities to assist with local companies in the electric power sector.
The Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin also met the RMAFC delegation in the capital.
Sputnik starts cooperating with Myanmar’s leading media outlet - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
World
Sputnik Starts Cooperating with Myanmar’s Leading Media Outlet
6 September, 09:27 GMT
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the de­velopment of the energy sector in Myanmar, technical cooperation in inland and offshore petroleum and gas exploration, boosting co­operation between Myanmar and Russia in the energy sector, the opportunity for Russian compa­nies to distribute fuel in Myan­mar, technical support for pro­ducing fertilizer using charcoal as a raw material, issues about the sixth Russia International En­ergy Forum, establishing oil and gas pipelines, seismic works and opportunities for Russian compa­nies to cooperate in petroleum refining. The meetings were also attended by senior officials from the ministries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала