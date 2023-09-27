International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/russian-un-envoy-on-nord-stream-blast-denmark-germany-and-sweden-protecting-us-1113711284.html
Russian UN Envoy on Nord Stream Blast: Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Protecting US
Russian UN Envoy on Nord Stream Blast: Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Protecting US
Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been tasked with defending the United States in the situation surrounding the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.
2023-09-27T09:35+0000
2023-09-27T09:35+0000
nord stream sabotage
seymour hersh
russia
germany
denmark
un security council (unsc)
nord stream ag
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have been tasked with protecting the United States in the situation surrounding the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Vassily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting."Since Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been tasked with justifying the involvement of their overseas big brother, their investigators have their hands tied and their eyes closed," Nebenzya said."But the fabrications are very implausible," he added.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Denmark, Germany, and Sweden have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism.No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-plot-1113682985.html
russia
germany
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, denmark and sweden, un security council meeting, explosion of the nord stream pipelines
germany, denmark and sweden, un security council meeting, explosion of the nord stream pipelines

Russian UN Envoy on Nord Stream Blast: Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Protecting US

09:35 GMT 27.09.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On Tuesday, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow would insist on bringing to justice those responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have been tasked with protecting the United States in the situation surrounding the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Vassily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.
"Since Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been tasked with justifying the involvement of their overseas big brother, their investigators have their hands tied and their eyes closed," Nebenzya said.
"That's why, as the same Seymour Hersh told us, after the meeting between Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz, the American and German intelligence services were instructed to come up with an alternative version of events and gradually leak it to the media," he added.
"But the fabrications are very implausible," he added.
Nord Stream Sabotage - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Multimedia
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
Yesterday, 13:14 GMT
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Denmark, Germany, and Sweden have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism.
No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала