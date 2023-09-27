https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/russian-un-envoy-on-nord-stream-blast-denmark-germany-and-sweden-protecting-us-1113711284.html

Russian UN Envoy on Nord Stream Blast: Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Protecting US

Russian UN Envoy on Nord Stream Blast: Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Protecting US

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been tasked with defending the United States in the situation surrounding the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.

2023-09-27T09:35+0000

2023-09-27T09:35+0000

2023-09-27T09:35+0000

nord stream sabotage

seymour hersh

russia

germany

denmark

un security council (unsc)

nord stream ag

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have been tasked with protecting the United States in the situation surrounding the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Vassily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting."Since Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been tasked with justifying the involvement of their overseas big brother, their investigators have their hands tied and their eyes closed," Nebenzya said."But the fabrications are very implausible," he added.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Denmark, Germany, and Sweden have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism.No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-plot-1113682985.html

russia

germany

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, denmark and sweden, un security council meeting, explosion of the nord stream pipelines