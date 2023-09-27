International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 390 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses 390 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 390 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 10 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and one attack in the South Donetsk direction. In the South Donetsk direction, Ukraine has lost over 150 military, the statement read.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering over 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful.
12:40 GMT 27.09.2023
A Russian serviceman in Moscow's special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo
 A Russian serviceman in Moscow's special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 390 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 10 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and one attack in the South Donetsk direction.
"During the day of hostilities, enemy losses amounted to up to 390 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, four tanks, nine infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, and two US-made M777 artillery systems," the ministry said in a statement.
In the South Donetsk direction, Ukraine has lost over 150 military, the statement read.
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering over 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful.
