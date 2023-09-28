https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/nagorno-karabakh-announces-cessation-of-existence-of-unrecognized-republic---statement-1113757459.html

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Cessation of Existence of Unrecognized Republic - Statement

The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will cease to exist from January 1, 2024. President of the unrecognized republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree dissolving all state institutions.

In the decree, Shahramanyan referred to the difficult military-political situation that has arisen."Based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Karabakh, taking into account the agreement reached through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with representatives of Azerbaijan that free, voluntary and unimpeded passage of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including military personnel who have laid down their arms, with their property is ensured on their vehicles along the Lachin corridor ... a decision was made: to dissolve all state institutions and organizations under their departmental subordination until January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist," the decree read."The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those outside the Republic, after the entry into force of this Decree, should familiarize themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to make an independent and individual decision on the possibility of staying (returning) in Nagorno-Karabakh," the decree said.The decree goes into effect immediately after publication.Last week, Baku announced the launch of "local anti-terrorist activities" in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order." Yerevan described the operation as aggression against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterated that it had no military presence in the disputed region. The next day, Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.On September 21, in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh, representatives of Karabakh Armenians met with the delegation of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration of the region into the republic. The Russian Defense Ministry said September 22 that Karabakh armed units began to surrender weapons and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers.Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said September 22 that the reintegration of Karabakh Armenians into the economic, political and social life of Azerbaijan will be difficult, and some could decide to leave. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 25, expressed confidence that the reintegration process will be successful.

