Trudeau's 'apology' for honoring Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka is not a real one and Ottawa should find the courage to apologize directly to the Russian people, the Russian Ambassador to Canada said.

"The Prime Minister’s 'apology,' which we heard today in the House of Commons, is not an apology. And it is not enough," Stepanov said on Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, Trudeau apologized on behalf of the House of Commons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation for the position they were put in by giving a standing ovation to Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka at the Canadian parliament. The apology came in response to a question by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on whether Trudeau would take personal responsibility and apologize on his behalf for the global shame brought upon Canada. The ambassador emphasized that Russia was the main force in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II and experienced devastating losses to achieve victory. "Eleven million military personnel fell on the battlefields and 16 million civilians died due to the ethnic purges under the Nazi occupation at the hands of the SS, including the notorious 14th Division of the SS 'Galicia,' the death squads (Einsatzgruppen) and Nazi collaborators," Stepanov said. "Imagine - this is the combined current population of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia provinces!" Stepanov also noted that there are more than 200,000 Canadians of Russian descent. Trudeau also said on Wednesday that honoring the Ukrainian Nazi veteran was deeply embarrassing for the Canadian parliament and the country, but that the scandal would not affect Ottawa's ongoing support for Kiev. The Russian diplomat further revealed that Russia may launch a criminal case against Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and seek his extradition from Canada. “Russia is reviewing the Hunka story. May open criminal case and subsequent extradition request,” the embassy quoted Stepanov as saying.

