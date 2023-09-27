https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/trudeau-apologizes-on-behalf-of-canadas-house-for-inviting-ukrainian-nazi-veteran-hunka-1113747697.html

Trudeau Apologizes on Behalf of Canada's House for Inviting Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on behalf of the House of Commons (HoC) to Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation over the "position they were put in" by giving a standing ovation to Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka at the Canadian parliament.

Trudeau in his address to the Parliament of Canada apologized for the scandal with the Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War: his presence at the meeting was a terrible mistake, it is a shame for the Parliament and Canada, but the situation will not affect the continuation of support for Ukraine. At the same time, Trudeau did not admit his responsibility for the Nazi veteran's presence at the session of the Canadian parliament, blaming the resigned speaker.The apologies came in response to a question by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on whether Trudeau would take personal responsibility and apologize on behalf of himself for the global shame brought upon Canada.

