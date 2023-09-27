International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/trudeau-apologizes-on-behalf-of-canadas-house-for-inviting-ukrainian-nazi-veteran-hunka-1113747697.html
Trudeau Apologizes on Behalf of Canada's House for Inviting Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka
Trudeau Apologizes on Behalf of Canada's House for Inviting Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on behalf of the House of Commons (HoC) to Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation over the "position they were put in" by giving a standing ovation to Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka at the Canadian parliament.
2023-09-27T19:19+0000
2023-09-27T19:19+0000
americas
canada
ukraine
justin trudeau
volodymyr zelensky
nazi
nazism
canadian parliament
apology
canadian house of commons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_cc762bea1a48b9b16d904d7ffdb5bcc2.jpg
Trudeau in his address to the Parliament of Canada apologized for the scandal with the Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War: his presence at the meeting was a terrible mistake, it is a shame for the Parliament and Canada, but the situation will not affect the continuation of support for Ukraine. At the same time, Trudeau did not admit his responsibility for the Nazi veteran's presence at the session of the Canadian parliament, blaming the resigned speaker.The apologies came in response to a question by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on whether Trudeau would take personal responsibility and apologize on behalf of himself for the global shame brought upon Canada.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/legendary-nazi-hunter-canada-failed-miserably-in-bringing-nazi-mass-murderers-to-justice-1113694491.html
americas
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f1e121e79a361559bd89e93c07c82aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
justin trudeau, ukrainian nazi veteran, nazi canada, canadian parliament, trudeau's apology, trudeau apologizes, anti-nazi movement, nazis in canada, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, waffen ss, ukrainian nazis, west supports nazism, west supports ukrainian nazis, canada supports ukrainian nazis, canada for ukrainian nazis
justin trudeau, ukrainian nazi veteran, nazi canada, canadian parliament, trudeau's apology, trudeau apologizes, anti-nazi movement, nazis in canada, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, waffen ss, ukrainian nazis, west supports nazism, west supports ukrainian nazis, canada supports ukrainian nazis, canada for ukrainian nazis

Trudeau Apologizes on Behalf of Canada's House for Inviting Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka

19:19 GMT 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, September 27 (Sputnik) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on behalf of the House of Commons (HoC) to Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation over the "position they were put in" by giving a standing ovation to Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka at the Canadian parliament.
Trudeau in his address to the Parliament of Canada apologized for the scandal with the Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War: his presence at the meeting was a terrible mistake, it is a shame for the Parliament and Canada, but the situation will not affect the continuation of support for Ukraine.
At the same time, Trudeau did not admit his responsibility for the Nazi veteran's presence at the session of the Canadian parliament, blaming the resigned speaker.

"Mr. Speaker, on behalf of all of us in this House I would like to present unreserved apologies for what took place on Friday, and to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation for the position they were put in. For all of us who were present to have unknowingly recognized this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime," Trudeau said at the HoC daily debate.

70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Americas
Legendary Nazi Hunter: Canada Failed Miserably in Bringing Nazi Mass Murderers to Justice
Yesterday, 17:52 GMT
The apologies came in response to a question by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on whether Trudeau would take personal responsibility and apologize on behalf of himself for the global shame brought upon Canada.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала