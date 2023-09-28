https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/trump-slams-biden-for-joining-uaw-strike-says-his-entire-career-union-destruction-1113753858.html

Trump Slams Biden for Joining UAW Strike, Claims His 'Entire Career Union Destruction'

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for joining the UAW strike the day before, saying the incumbent president's "entire career" has been "an active economic treason and union destruction."

"Joe Biden claims to be the most pro-union president in history. Nonsense," Trump told supporters at a rally in Clinton Township outside Detroit, Michigan, the day after Biden joined the UAW strike in the state's Wayne County.The former US president said "a vote for crooked Joe means the future of auto industry will be made in China," while "a vote for President Trump means the future of automobile will be made in America." Trump specifically paid attention to the manufacturing of electric vehicles, saying "40% of the whole US auto jobs will disappear" under Biden's electric vehicles mandate. The former commander in chief added that "the entire car industry will be packed up and chipped to China, which controls over 80% of the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries," claiming that the "fair transition to all-electric cars" would not work for the US, calling it "a transition to hell" and "a transition to inflation." Trump also claimed the US has lost about 38% of the industry over the past 25 years, noting "much of it's gone to Mexico."

