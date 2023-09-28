https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/trump-slams-biden-for-joining-uaw-strike-says-his-entire-career-union-destruction-1113753858.html
Trump Slams Biden for Joining UAW Strike, Claims His 'Entire Career Union Destruction'
Trump Slams Biden for Joining UAW Strike, Claims His 'Entire Career Union Destruction'
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for joining the UAW strike the day before, saying the incumbent president's "entire career" has been "an active economic treason and union destruction."
2023-09-28T03:29+0000
2023-09-28T03:29+0000
2023-09-28T03:27+0000
americas
donald trump
joe biden
china
uaw
strike
union
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113701220_0:23:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_92e55f5263c251ca1873d43133f19c6e.jpg
"Joe Biden claims to be the most pro-union president in history. Nonsense," Trump told supporters at a rally in Clinton Township outside Detroit, Michigan, the day after Biden joined the UAW strike in the state's Wayne County.The former US president said "a vote for crooked Joe means the future of auto industry will be made in China," while "a vote for President Trump means the future of automobile will be made in America." Trump specifically paid attention to the manufacturing of electric vehicles, saying "40% of the whole US auto jobs will disappear" under Biden's electric vehicles mandate. The former commander in chief added that "the entire car industry will be packed up and chipped to China, which controls over 80% of the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries," claiming that the "fair transition to all-electric cars" would not work for the US, calling it "a transition to hell" and "a transition to inflation." Trump also claimed the US has lost about 38% of the industry over the past 25 years, noting "much of it's gone to Mexico."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/pro-labor-biden-must-walk-fine-line-between-union-bosses-in-posturing-on-uaw-strike-1113408502.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113701220_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da19beae17cd2d40f916304c280ffa27.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united auto workers' union, uaw, former us president donald trump, us president joe biden, uaw strike,
united auto workers' union, uaw, former us president donald trump, us president joe biden, uaw strike,
Trump Slams Biden for Joining UAW Strike, Claims His 'Entire Career Union Destruction'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for joining the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) strike the day before, saying the incumbent president's "entire career" has been "an active economic treason and union destruction."
"Joe Biden claims to be the most pro-union president in history. Nonsense," Trump told supporters at a rally in Clinton Township outside Detroit, Michigan, the day after Biden joined the UAW strike
in the state's Wayne County.
"Think of it, his entire career, just think of it, his entire career has been an active economic treason and union destruction. He's destroyed unions shipping millions of American jobs overseas while personally taking money from fallen nations."
The former US president said "a vote for crooked Joe means the future of auto industry will be made in China," while "a vote for President Trump means the future of automobile will be made in America."
Trump specifically paid attention to the manufacturing of electric vehicles, saying "40% of the whole US auto jobs will disappear" under Biden's electric vehicles mandate.
The former commander in chief added that "the entire car industry will be packed up and chipped to China, which controls over 80% of the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries," claiming that the "fair transition to all-electric cars" would not work for the US, calling it "a transition to hell" and "a transition to inflation."
Trump also claimed the US has lost about 38% of the industry over the past 25 years, noting "much of it's gone to Mexico."
On Tuesday, Biden joined dozens of members of the UAW union during a protest in Michigan in support of their calls for increased wages and benefits. He made very brief remarks at the picket line and departed after just a few minutes.
Nearly 19,000 US auto workers are on strike at dozens of plants belonging to Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. The actions of the UAW were prompted by failed negotiations to secure wage increases for workers. The UAW demands included a 46% pay increase and a reduced work week of 32 hours, among other provisions.