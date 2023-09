https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/watch-russian-forces-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-in-dpr-1113773541.html

Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles in DPR

Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles in DPR

Battlegroup Yug hammered Ukrainian troops and military equipment using air and artillery strikes. Kiev's forces lost two tanks and several armored vehicles in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

2023-09-28T17:08+0000

2023-09-28T17:08+0000

2023-09-28T17:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russia

ukraine

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

video

russian ministry of defense

russian forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113772273_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1cfc34735af916b545670158fd448d78.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip of Battlegroup Yug destroying two Ukrainian tanks and some armored vehicles near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the DPR.When Russian artillery and aviation work together, there is no place to hide for Kiev's troops. No amount of Western military equipment supplied to Ukraine is enough to outgun Russia, as Russian forces successfully relieve Kiev of many military assets every day.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian troops turned two Ukrainian tanks and several armored vehicles into a pile of scrap metal Russian troops turned two Ukrainian tanks and several armored vehicles into a pile of scrap metal 2023-09-28T17:08+0000 true PT0M17S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine