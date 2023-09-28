International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/menendez-will-not-resign-amid-bribery-charges-in-spite-of-demand-by-over-half-of-dem-senators-1113779989.html
Menendez ‘Will Not Resign’ Amid Bribery Charges in Spite of Demand by Over Half of Dem Senators
Menendez ‘Will Not Resign’ Amid Bribery Charges in Spite of Demand by Over Half of Dem Senators
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has remained intransigent in the face of growing calls for him to step down from office after being indicted on federal bribery charges.
2023-09-28T20:28+0000
2023-09-28T20:25+0000
americas
robert menendez
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
new jersey
democrats
senate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102031/77/1020317761_0:261:4900:3017_1920x0_80_0_0_0086e8eca7ddcffbb1bcd2b88740b97a.jpg
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has remained intransigent in the face of growing calls for him to step down from office after being indicted on federal bribery charges.“He will not resign,” US Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters on Thursday, following a private lunch between Menendez and Senate Democrats. The New Jersey senator reportedly didn’t say if he intended to seek reelection in 2024.Several other Democratic lawmakers who spoke with US media after the meeting indicated they weren’t swayed by Menendez’s 15-minute speech about his situation, and suggested the majority of people in the room felt the same way.Menendez refused to tell the media what he said in the meeting, replying that it was “just for the caucus.”On Friday, Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, were indicted on a slew of federal corruption charges for allegedly accepting bribes. Federal investigators seized $480,000 in cash and more than $100,000 in gold bars from their home, along with a Mercedes C300 convertible - all alleged to be part of the bribes. They were arraigned on Tuesday and released on bond, with the court confiscating their passports.The list of Democrats demanding Menendez’s resignation has grown, including 29 US senators - the majority of the caucus - as well as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other top party leaders in the Garden State, and US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former speaker of the House. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not joined the chorus, saying that Menendez “has a right to due process and a fair trial.”If Menendez does step down or is removed from office, Murphy will have to appoint someone else to serve the remainder of his term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/hes-toast-strong-case-against-senator-menendez-just-tip-of-corruption-iceberg---experts-1113740971.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/menendez-temporarily-resigns-as-us-foreign-relations-panel-chair-amid-bribery-probe-1113594436.html
americas
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102031/77/1020317761_267:0:4635:3276_1920x0_80_0_0_e53ad1f1c2cec7dacf909e72ffcec7a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bob menendez; bribery charges; resign; us senate
bob menendez; bribery charges; resign; us senate

Menendez ‘Will Not Resign’ Amid Bribery Charges in Spite of Demand by Over Half of Dem Senators

20:28 GMT 28.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mel EvansUS Senator Bob Menendez
US Senator Bob Menendez - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mel Evans
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Although Menendez remains committed to not stepping down from his congressional post, he was earlier forced to "temporarily" resign from his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee due to standing Democratic Conference rules.
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has remained intransigent in the face of growing calls for him to step down from office after being indicted on federal bribery charges.
“He will not resign,” US Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters on Thursday, following a private lunch between Menendez and Senate Democrats. The New Jersey senator reportedly didn’t say if he intended to seek reelection in 2024.
“I think what we all really have to realize is [that] the rule of law is for all of us. No matter what you may think, no matter what I may think or any of us may think,” Manchin said. “He is going to vigorously defend himself.”
Several other Democratic lawmakers who spoke with US media after the meeting indicated they weren’t swayed by Menendez’s 15-minute speech about his situation, and suggested the majority of people in the room felt the same way.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez waves at reporters before entering the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Jury deliberations continued on Thursday morning. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Analysis
‘He’s Toast’: ‘Strong Case’ Against Senator Menendez Just Tip of Corruption Iceberg - Experts
Yesterday, 18:22 GMT
Menendez refused to tell the media what he said in the meeting, replying that it was “just for the caucus.”
On Friday, Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, were indicted on a slew of federal corruption charges for allegedly accepting bribes. Federal investigators seized $480,000 in cash and more than $100,000 in gold bars from their home, along with a Mercedes C300 convertible - all alleged to be part of the bribes. They were arraigned on Tuesday and released on bond, with the court confiscating their passports.

Menendez has strongly denied the allegations, saying the cash was withdrawn from his personal bank account and that the stockpiled money was an old family practice derived from their persecution under the regime of Fulgencio Batista, a US-backed dictator whose rule in Cuba forced Menendez’s parents to flee the island in 1953.

The list of Democrats demanding Menendez’s resignation has grown, including 29 US senators - the majority of the caucus - as well as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other top party leaders in the Garden State, and US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former speaker of the House. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not joined the chorus, saying that Menendez “has a right to due process and a fair trial.”
If Menendez does step down or is removed from office, Murphy will have to appoint someone else to serve the remainder of his term.
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
Americas
Menendez 'Temporarily' Resigns as US Foreign Relations Panel Chair Amid Bribery Probe
22 September, 21:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала