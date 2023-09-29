https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russia-has-no-illusions-over-potential-hunka-extradition-as-canada-likely-to-stall---diplomat-1113786122.html

Russia Has No Illusions Over Potential Hunka Extradition as Canada Likely to Stall - Diplomat

Russia has no illusions about the prospects for the extradition of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka, as Canada will certainly drag out the process until his death.

"We understand, we do not have any illusions here, that this Hunka - even if the Poles, NATO allies of Canada demand extradition, if our relevant authorities also bring up the appropriate case and presentation for his extradition to Russia for his crimes against citizens of the USSR and citizens of Russia," Stepanov said.The ambassador also noted that for many years the Russian Foreign Ministry and the embassy have been working purposefully to bring the problem of these hidden Nazis in Canada to the surface."And all the changing Canadian cabinets, they all avoided interaction on this issue in every possible way," he said, providing Vladimir Katriuk and Helmut Oberlander as two examples of Nazis in Canada. Katriuk and Oberlander both died in Canada.Stepanov went on to state that the Russian Embassy dispatched a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry earlier Thursday with an inquiry regarding Canada's next legal steps in relation to Hunka."Well, everyone understood that he was a former SS executioner, everyone now knows that he is a Canadian citizen and lives in Canada, everyone seemed to condemn him and half-apologized for his appearance in parliament," Stepanov said. Russian Embassy in Canada Under Hostile SiegeShifting gears, Stepanov further stated that Russian diplomats in Canada are performing their duties under a hostile siege by protesters, adding that the overall security situation remains tense."The security situation around the embassy remains tense," Stepanov said. "We are taking our own measures to protect our families, our children, but I would say that in comparison with the prosperous climate that the Canadian Embassy in Moscow enjoys, we are under such a hostile siege here."Stepanov explained that every day since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the embassy has been picketed, with all sorts of ugly actions being organized. In some cases, protesters have also been seen throwing paint on the embassy fence, as well as leaving all sorts of offensive inscriptions on the poles.Stepanov shared that the embassy is constantly engaged in the difficult dialogue with counterparts, detailing that the Canadian side must comply with its obligations under the Vienna Convention and take more preventive and active measures to protect foreign diplomats on its territory."In this context, I would like to note that we do not and never have had a permanent Canadian police presence near our embassy," he said. Stepanov also shared with Sputnik that earlier in the day, after the request from the Russian Embassy, ​​a "laser show" on the diplomatic mission building was also banned.

