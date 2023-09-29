https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/watch-russian-forces-blast-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-in-special-op-1113793566.html
Watch Russian Forces Blast Ukrainian Armored Vehicles in Special Op
Russia's Battlegroup Yug hammers positions and armored vehicles of Ukraine’s 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade using air and artillery strikes.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip showing Russian artillery and drones destroying Ukrainian strongholds and a Polish-made AHS Krab howitzer near the settlement of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The self-propelled artillery mounts designed in Poland use 155mm shells, having an operational range of 400km and a maximum speed of 60 km/h on the road and 30 km/h off road. However, the weapons are easy targets for Russian drones.
