International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/world-sees-trudeau-as-clown-after-ss-officer-incident---opposition-1113790103.html
World Sees Trudeau as 'Clown' After SS Officer Incident - Opposition
World Sees Trudeau as 'Clown' After SS Officer Incident - Opposition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen as a "clown" in the international community over the incident with inviting a Nazi officer to the country's parliament, the leader of Canada's parliamentary opposition, Pierre Poilievre, said.
2023-09-29T09:30+0000
2023-09-29T09:30+0000
world
canada
justin trudeau
volodymyr zelensky
nazi
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_cc762bea1a48b9b16d904d7ffdb5bcc2.jpg
"The prime minister is seen as a clown on the world stage. But whether you blame him or the Liberal Speaker [Anthony Rota, announced resignation on Tuesday] for recognizing a Nazi on the floor of the House of Commons, we all agree that it took him five days - five days - [to apologize] while he hid under a rock and let our reputation be torn to tatters," Poilievre told the Canadian parliament on Thursday. The opposition leader also said that the prime minister was more concerned with protecting his own reputation than "defending the nation." Trudeau offered a formal apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for putting him in an awkward position. Zelensky was photographed pumping his fist in acknowledgment of former SS member Yaroslav Hunka, who saluted from the gallery as he received a standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers. Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran, Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during World War II, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. The tribute to Hunka took place as Rota made introductory remarks prior to Zelensky's address to parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/legendary-nazi-hunter-canada-failed-miserably-in-bringing-nazi-mass-murderers-to-justice-1113694491.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/untold-story-of-how-canada-became-a-safe-haven-for-ukrainian-wwii-era-nazis-1113656627.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f1e121e79a361559bd89e93c07c82aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trudeau ss, ss canada, nazi canada, zelensky ss, nazi ukraine
trudeau ss, ss canada, nazi canada, zelensky ss, nazi ukraine

World Sees Trudeau as 'Clown' After SS Officer Incident - Opposition

09:30 GMT 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen as a "clown" in the international community over the incident with inviting a Nazi officer to the country's parliament, the leader of Canada's parliamentary opposition, Pierre Poilievre, said.
"The prime minister is seen as a clown on the world stage. But whether you blame him or the Liberal Speaker [Anthony Rota, announced resignation on Tuesday] for recognizing a Nazi on the floor of the House of Commons, we all agree that it took him five days - five days - [to apologize] while he hid under a rock and let our reputation be torn to tatters," Poilievre told the Canadian parliament on Thursday.
The opposition leader also said that the prime minister was more concerned with protecting his own reputation than "defending the nation."
70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Americas
Legendary Nazi Hunter: Canada Failed Miserably in Bringing Nazi Mass Murderers to Justice
26 September, 17:52 GMT
Trudeau offered a formal apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for putting him in an awkward position. Zelensky was photographed pumping his fist in acknowledgment of former SS member Yaroslav Hunka, who saluted from the gallery as he received a standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers.
Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran, Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during World War II, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. The tribute to Hunka took place as Rota made introductory remarks prior to Zelensky's address to parliament.
Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler (in the foreground) in the company of German officers in front of the unit of the 14th Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS Galizien. Otto von Wachter is visible among the officers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
Americas
Untold Story of How Canada Became a Safe Haven for Ukrainian WWII-era Nazis
25 September, 17:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала