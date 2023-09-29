https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/world-sees-trudeau-as-clown-after-ss-officer-incident---opposition-1113790103.html

World Sees Trudeau as 'Clown' After SS Officer Incident - Opposition

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen as a "clown" in the international community over the incident with inviting a Nazi officer to the country's parliament, the leader of Canada's parliamentary opposition, Pierre Poilievre, said.

"The prime minister is seen as a clown on the world stage. But whether you blame him or the Liberal Speaker [Anthony Rota, announced resignation on Tuesday] for recognizing a Nazi on the floor of the House of Commons, we all agree that it took him five days - five days - [to apologize] while he hid under a rock and let our reputation be torn to tatters," Poilievre told the Canadian parliament on Thursday. The opposition leader also said that the prime minister was more concerned with protecting his own reputation than "defending the nation." Trudeau offered a formal apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for putting him in an awkward position. Zelensky was photographed pumping his fist in acknowledgment of former SS member Yaroslav Hunka, who saluted from the gallery as he received a standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers. Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran, Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during World War II, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. The tribute to Hunka took place as Rota made introductory remarks prior to Zelensky's address to parliament.

