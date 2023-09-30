https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/trump-vows-to-hold-silicon-valley-tech-giants-accountable-for-censorship-1113816211.html

Trump Vows to Hold Silicon Valley Tech Giants Accountable for Censorship

Former President Donald Trump said he will hold Silicon Valley Tech giants accountable for alleged censorship.

"We will make the Silicon Valley Tech tyrants answer for their illegal censorship," Trump said during the California Republican Party fall convention in Anaheim. According to reports, in 2022, X (formerly known as Twitter), Meta*, and Google were accused of inconsistent content moderation and censorship, sparking widespread concerns about freedom of speech and their impact on public discourse. Trump was famously banned by social media sites over his comments during the Capitol riots in 2021. In response, Trump introduced Truth Social, a social media platform committed to free expression without political ideology-based censorship.When tech billionaire Elon Musk acquired X (formerly Twitter) in late 2022, he released a trove of documents known as the "Twitter Files" that exposed the unpleasant and somewhat ugly truth about social media collaborations with the US government in its quest to suppress freedom of speech. According to these revelations, the social media platform moderated its content in accordance with requests from US government agencies, including the CIA and FBI, as well as private foundations that promoted a liberal agenda. Independent media dubbed this deep-state clandestine network the "Censorship-Industrial Complex".*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

