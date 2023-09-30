International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 690 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours
Ukraine has lost up to 690 soldiers both killed and wounded in six directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy's losses in this [Donetsk] direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 430 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles and two cars. In the course of counter-battery fighting, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were hit," the ministry said. Meanwhile, in the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled two attacks by Ukrainian forces, destroying 120 servicepeople, two pick-up trucks, a US-made M777 howitzer and a Polish-made self-propelled gun-howitzer Krab, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, Kiev lost up to 30 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that a US-made M119 howitzer, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers and one Msta-B howitzer had been hit. In addition, Ukraine lost about 40 servicepeople and three vehicles in the Kherson direction, as well as 20 troops, two vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry added. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots near the villages of Kiselevka, Shlyahovoe and near the city of Kramatorsk, the ministry said. Moreover, in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying up to 50 soldiers and six pieces of equipment, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Up to 690 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours

12:25 GMT 30.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 690 soldiers both killed and wounded in six directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy's losses in this [Donetsk] direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 430 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles and two cars. In the course of counter-battery fighting, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were hit," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, in the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled two attacks by Ukrainian forces, destroying 120 servicepeople, two pick-up trucks, a US-made M777 howitzer and a Polish-made self-propelled gun-howitzer Krab, the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, Kiev lost up to 30 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that a US-made M119 howitzer, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers and one Msta-B howitzer had been hit.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the lower parliament house's plenary meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Military
Russian Forces Destroyed Over 17,000 Ukrainian Military in September - Shoigu
26 September, 10:31 GMT
In addition, Ukraine lost about 40 servicepeople and three vehicles in the Kherson direction, as well as 20 troops, two vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry added. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots near the villages of Kiselevka, Shlyahovoe and near the city of Kramatorsk, the ministry said.
World
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive is Failure, Not Stalemate
4 September, 13:44 GMT
World
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive is Failure, Not Stalemate
4 September, 13:44 GMT
Moreover, in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying up to 50 soldiers and six pieces of equipment, the ministry said.
