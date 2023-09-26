https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russian-forces-destroyed-over-17000-ukrainian-military-in-september---shoigu-1113679873.html
Russian Forces Destroyed Over 17,000 Ukrainian Military in September - Shoigu
Russian Forces Destroyed Over 17,000 Ukrainian Military in September - Shoigu
The Russian armed forces destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian military, over 2,700 units of weapons and equipment in September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T10:31+0000
2023-09-26T10:31+0000
2023-09-26T10:31+0000
military
sergei shoigu
james bradley
russia
ukraine
eastern military district
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105093/97/1050939747_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc25512f4f3e281e089d7db6a4886e98.jpg
The Russian armed forces destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian military, over 2,700 units of weapons and equipment in September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering serious losses along the entire line of the combat contact as a result of effective fire damage, the minister added.Despite the absence of any meaningful results of the "counter-offensive", Kiev's Western handlers are not retreating from their inhuman principle: "Arms as a way to peace", such cynical actions of the West only push Ukraine to self-destruction, Sergei Shoigu said.Russia Increasing Operational, Combat Drills Amid US, Allies Steps in Asia-PacificTroops of Russia's Eastern Military District are increasing combat training activities to protect Russia’s national interests against the backdrop of Washington’s course towards the development of military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The combat potential of the Russian Airborne Forces will increase by 1.3 times by the end of this year, and fire capabilities will increase by 20%, the minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-intel-insiders-admit-ukraine-counteroffensive-is-lost--seymour-hersh--1113579742.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105093/97/1050939747_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f32024b9997d67a6276c157dee1db27e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces destroyed, ukrainian military, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
russian armed forces destroyed, ukrainian military, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
Russian Forces Destroyed Over 17,000 Ukrainian Military in September - Shoigu
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed.
The Russian armed forces destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian military, over 2,700 units of weapons and equipment in September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Over the current month, over 17,000 people, more than 2,700 pieces of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, including seven US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 77 American M777 artillery systems, 51 self-propelled artillery units from Germany, France, Poland and the United States, and also two German Leopard tanks and one UK Challenger tank," Shoigu told a board meeting.
The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering serious losses along the entire line of the combat contact as a result of effective fire damage, the minister added.
Despite the absence of any meaningful results of the "counter-offensive", Kiev's Western handlers
are not retreating from their inhuman principle: "Arms as a way to peace", such cynical actions of the West only push Ukraine to self-destruction, Sergei Shoigu said.
Russia Increasing Operational, Combat Drills Amid US, Allies Steps in Asia-Pacific
Troops of Russia's Eastern Military District are increasing combat training activities to protect Russia’s national interests against the backdrop of Washington’s course towards the development of military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"The United States and its allies are taking ever new steps to contain Russia and China in the international arena. To strengthen its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, Washington has headed for the development of military blocs such as AUKUS and Quad. To ensure constant readiness to protect national interests, troops of the Eastern Military District are increasing operational and combat training activities," Shoigu said at a board meeting.
The combat potential of the Russian Airborne Forces will increase by 1.3 times by the end of this year, and fire capabilities will increase by 20%, the minister added.