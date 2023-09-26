https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russian-forces-destroyed-over-17000-ukrainian-military-in-september---shoigu-1113679873.html

Russian Forces Destroyed Over 17,000 Ukrainian Military in September - Shoigu

The Russian armed forces destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian military, over 2,700 units of weapons and equipment in September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

The Russian armed forces destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian military, over 2,700 units of weapons and equipment in September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering serious losses along the entire line of the combat contact as a result of effective fire damage, the minister added.Despite the absence of any meaningful results of the "counter-offensive", Kiev's Western handlers are not retreating from their inhuman principle: "Arms as a way to peace", such cynical actions of the West only push Ukraine to self-destruction, Sergei Shoigu said.Russia Increasing Operational, Combat Drills Amid US, Allies Steps in Asia-PacificTroops of Russia's Eastern Military District are increasing combat training activities to protect Russia’s national interests against the backdrop of Washington’s course towards the development of military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The combat potential of the Russian Airborne Forces will increase by 1.3 times by the end of this year, and fire capabilities will increase by 20%, the minister added.

