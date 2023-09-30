https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/ukrainian-ss-vet-on-run-with-family-after-canadaian-parliament-scandal---reports-1113816377.html

Ukrainian SS Vet on Run with Family After Canadaian Parliament Scandal - Reports

Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his family are in hiding amid a scandal in the Canadian parliament, US TV channel reported, citing family friend Barb Bonenfant.

On September 22, Hunka, a 98-year-old former volunteer with the 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division, a Nazi military unit declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg trials in 1946, was invited to the Canadian parliament by Speaker Anthony Rota and lauded as a "hero" who fought against the Russians in World War Two. Rota resigned over the backlash that followed the exposure of Hunka's role in the notorious SS. "Afraid to show their faces," Bonenfant said. She said she had been unaware that Hunka had been an SS man.

