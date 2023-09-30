https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/us-house-of-representatives-passes-45-day-stopgap-funding-bill-with-no-aid-for-ukraine-1113831331.html
US House of Representatives Passes 45-Day Stopgap Funding Bill With No Aid for Ukraine
The bill is a last minute agreement passed by the House in a desperate attempt to keep the government running. The CR bill needs to pass the Senate before 12:01 AM to avoid the shutdown.
The bill is a last minute agreement passed by the House in a desperate attempt to keep the government running. The continuing resolution (CR) bill needs to pass the Senate before 12:01 AM to avoid the shutdown, but it is expected to pass according to reports. Should it fail, the US federal government will shut down starting on October 1.The short-term bill, presented by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, includes disaster relief funds, but does not include new aid for Ukraine. It's the first success for the House Speaker, whose own party tanked his previous bill on Friday in an embarrassing defeat, and prevented debates the week prior due to intraparty fighting. Despite the House Speaker accusing Democrats of wanting to oppose the bill, 209 of the 335 votes in favor of the measure came from Democrats, while 126 Republicans joined them and 90 GOP members opposed the bill."When we all come together we're must stronger. I've watched what we've been able to achieve so far," said the House Speaker in a press conference after the bill was passed. McCarthy then toted several bills that were previously passed, including: the Parents Bill of Rights, a border security bill, and an independent energy bill, as well as cuts made by Congress in the debt ceiling deal (which may have laid the groundwork for the government shutdown). McCarthy's address to reporters could be seen as a figurehead sharing his curriculum vitae in an attempt to keep a tight hold on his job, which his fellow Republicans had reportedly planned to oust him from.
US House of Representatives Passes 45-Day Stopgap Funding Bill With No Aid for Ukraine
19:39 GMT 30.09.2023 (Updated: 20:25 GMT 30.09.2023)
