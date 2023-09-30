International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone
Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt started early in June and yet did not bring any substantial results even in the eyes of most hawkish commentators. Russian President Vladimir Putin early said that Ukrainian attempt is a failure, not stalemate.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery unleashing destruction on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive.Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but losses and the disappointment of its Western partners.
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
Russian artillery in action
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone

15:38 GMT 30.09.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery unleashing destruction on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.
Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive.
Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but losses and the disappointment of its Western partners.
