Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone
Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt started early in June and yet did not bring any substantial results even in the eyes of most hawkish commentators. Russian President Vladimir Putin early said that Ukrainian attempt is a failure, not stalemate.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ministry of defense
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery unleashing destruction on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive.Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but losses and the disappointment of its Western partners.
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery unleashing destruction on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.
Moscow completely dominates in the air
, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment
, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive.
Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime
nothing but losses and the disappointment of its Western partners.