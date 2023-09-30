https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-russian-artillery-wipe-out-ukrainian-outpost-in-special-op-zone-1113825966.html

Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Outpost in Special Op Zone

Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt started early in June and yet did not bring any substantial results even in the eyes of most hawkish commentators. Russian President Vladimir Putin early said that Ukrainian attempt is a failure, not stalemate.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery unleashing destruction on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive.Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but losses and the disappointment of its Western partners.

