Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%
Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%
The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes.
At the moment, data from 95.75% of polling stations has been processed. The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes. Official election results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%

03:21 GMT 01.10.2023
Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023.
Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The opposition Direction – Social Democracy party (Smer), led by former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, won the parliamentary elections with 23.58% of the vote, data from the Slovak Statistical Office showed on Sunday.
At the moment, data from 95.75% of polling stations has been processed.
The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes.
Official election results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.
