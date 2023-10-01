https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/slovak-opposition-party-smer-won-parliamentary-elections-gaining-236-1113833071.html
Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%
Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%
The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes.
At the moment, data from 95.75% of polling stations has been processed. The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes. Official election results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The opposition Direction – Social Democracy party (Smer), led by former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, won the parliamentary elections with 23.58% of the vote, data from the Slovak Statistical Office showed on Sunday.
At the moment, data from 95.75% of polling stations has been processed.
The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes.
Official election results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.