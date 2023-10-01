https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/slovak-opposition-party-smer-won-parliamentary-elections-gaining-236-1113833071.html

Slovak Opposition Party Smer Won Parliamentary Elections Gaining 23.6%

The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes.

At the moment, data from 95.75% of polling stations has been processed. The second place with 16.37% of the votes is occupied by the Progressive Slovakia party, followed by the Voice – Social Democracy party, which received 15.22% of the votes. Official election results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

