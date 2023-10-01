Under Fire: US Rep Bowman Criticized for His Response to Fire Alarm Scandal

International
The controversy started as a Republican-controlled House released a CR bill to avert a government shutdown. Democrats sought to stall a vote on the legislation, claiming they needed more time to read and interpret the bill.
Last week saw partisan conflict in Washington reach an all-time high as Republicans initiated contentious impeachment hearings against US President Joe Biden.Now some legislators are calling for felony charges against a fellow lawmaker, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is feeling the heat.The controversy started Saturday morning as a Republican-controlled House released a temporary 45-day spending bill to avert a government shutdown. Democrats sought to stall a vote on the legislation, claiming they needed more time to read and interpret the bill.Just after noon, a surveillance camera captures House Rep. Bowman rushing toward an exit in the Cannon office building – but not before pulling a fire alarm next to the door.The socialist representative rejected claims from some of his Republican peers that the triggering of the alarm was a tactic to stall a vote on their proposed legislation.“I want to be very clear: this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote.” Bowman spoke with the Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms shortly after the incident, telling reporters, “My hope is that no one will make more of this than what it was.”Some Republican lawmakers were unimpressed with the Bronx representative’s explanation.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised to give Democratic Party leader Hakeem Jeffries, also from New York, a stern talking-to, saying the incident should not go without punishment. “When we found that an individual elected to Congress would pull a fire alarm, that’s a new low,” said McCarthy.New York Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed Bowman was guilty of a felony (creating a false fire alarm is actually a misdemeanor in the US capital).Fellow socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) of the east Bronx claimed Republican protestations over the incident amounted to partisan point-scoring in an interview with US media Sunday.She claimed criticism of Rep. Bowman amidst Republicans’ protection of fabulist GOP Representative George Santos is “absolutely humiliating to the Republican Caucus.” The House spending bill ultimately passed, primarily with Democratic Party support, on a 335 to 91 vote.Recent polling shows the US Congress has a 19% approval rating among Americans
21:58 GMT 01.10.2023
Last week saw partisan conflict in Washington reach an all-time high as Republicans initiated contentious impeachment hearings against US President Joe Biden.
Now some legislators are calling for felony charges against a fellow lawmaker, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is feeling the heat.
The controversy started Saturday morning as a Republican-controlled House released a temporary 45-day spending bill to avert a government shutdown. Democrats sought to stall a vote on the legislation, claiming they needed more time to read and interpret the bill.
Just after noon, a surveillance camera captures House Rep. Bowman rushing toward an exit in the Cannon office building – but not before pulling a fire alarm next to the door.
“I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door,” said Bowman in a statement Saturday evening, claiming he had been hurrying to the House floor to cast a vote. “I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused.”
The socialist representative rejected claims from some of his Republican peers that the triggering of the alarm was a tactic to stall a vote on their proposed legislation.
“I want to be very clear: this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote.” Bowman spoke with the Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms shortly after the incident, telling reporters, “My hope is that no one will make more of this than what it was.”
Some Republican lawmakers were unimpressed with the Bronx representative’s explanation.
“This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. To pull the fire alarm to disrupt proceedings when we are trying to draft legislation to AVERT A SHUTDOWN is pathetic…even for members of the socialist squad,” wrote Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis from neighboring Staten Island on the X platform. She drafted a motion to expel Rep. Bowman from the House.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised to give Democratic Party leader Hakeem Jeffries, also from New York, a stern talking-to, saying the incident should not go without punishment. “When we found that an individual elected to Congress would pull a fire alarm, that’s a new low,” said McCarthy.
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed Bowman was guilty of a felony (creating a false fire alarm is actually a misdemeanor in the US capital).
Fellow socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) of the east Bronx claimed Republican protestations over the incident amounted to partisan point-scoring in an interview with US media Sunday.
She claimed criticism of Rep. Bowman amidst Republicans’ protection of fabulist GOP Representative George Santos is “absolutely humiliating to the Republican Caucus.” The House spending bill ultimately passed, primarily with Democratic Party support, on a 335 to 91 vote.
Recent polling shows the US Congress has a 19% approval rating among Americans
