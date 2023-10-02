https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/new-york-civil-fraud-trial-part-of-us-government-election-interference-effort---trump-1113862256.html

New York Civil Fraud Trial Part of US Government ‘Election Interference’ Effort - Trump

New York Civil Fraud Trial Part of US Government ‘Election Interference’ Effort - Trump

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the civil fraud charges brought against him in the state of New York are part of a coordinated effort by government officials to interfere in his 2024 re-election bid.

2023-10-02T15:48+0000

2023-10-02T15:48+0000

2023-10-02T15:48+0000

americas

donald trump

us department of justice

us

2024 us presidential election

doj

new york

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg

"The crime is against me, because we have a corrupt District Attorney, a corrupt Attorney General, and it all comes down from the DOJ [Department of Justice], they’re totally coordinated," Trump said during remarks outside the courtroom. "This has to do with election interference, it’s plain and simple." Trump appeared at a courthouse in New York for the first day of the civil trial against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump of committing fraud by inflating asset values. The trial will be overseen by New York Judge Arthur Engoron, whom Trump also criticized. Last week, Engoron issued a partial summary judgment in the case, finding Trump and other co-defendants liable for fraud. Trump said prosecutors could have brought this case years ago, but they waited until he was in the middle of his 2024 re-election campaign. The New York case and other federal indictments are all coordinated by the corrupt Justice Department, Trump added. Trump holds the support of 54.8% of Republican Party primary voters, despite not having attended the first two debates with the other contenders for the party's presidential nomination, according to FiveThirtyEight primary poll averages published on Sunday. Trump is trailed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 14.1% support, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.1% and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley at 6.9%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/trump-indictment-shows-free-fair-2024-election-no-longer-possible-watchdog-says-1112336655.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment