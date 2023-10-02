International
US Attorney General Promises to Resign if Biden Meddles in Trump Investigation
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday he would resign if US President Joe Biden interferes with investigations into former US President Donald Trump.
"I am sure that that [Biden’s interference] will not happen, but I would not do anything in that regard. And if necessary, I would resign, but there is no sense that anything like that will happen," Garland said in an interview. He also said he does not discuss the investigation into the former president with Biden or his administration, adding that the incumbent US president "never tried to put hands on these investigations." The attorney general added that all US Justice Department prosecutors are impartial and do not allow party considerations to affect their decisions. Last week, the US news broadcaster reported that Trump would attend first days of fraud trial against him in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James stated last week that Trump inflated the value of his assets by between $812 million and $2.2 billion over a decade to obtain loans to build a golf resort in Miami and hotels in Washington and Chicago. Currently, the former US president is facing two federal indictments, including on alleged mishandling of classified documents at his house in Florida and an alleged attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,.
americas
US Attorney General Promises to Resign if Biden Meddles in Trump Investigation

10:40 GMT 02.10.2023
© AP Photo / Stephanie ScarbroughAttorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Stephanie Scarbrough
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday he would resign if US President Joe Biden interferes with investigations into former US President Donald Trump.
"I am sure that that [Biden’s interference] will not happen, but I would not do anything in that regard. And if necessary, I would resign, but there is no sense that anything like that will happen," Garland said in an interview.
He also said he does not discuss the investigation into the former president with Biden or his administration, adding that the incumbent US president "never tried to put hands on these investigations."
The attorney general added that all US Justice Department prosecutors are impartial and do not allow party considerations to affect their decisions.
Last week, the US news broadcaster reported that Trump would attend first days of fraud trial against him in New York.
New York Attorney General Letitia James stated last week that Trump inflated the value of his assets by between $812 million and $2.2 billion over a decade to obtain loans to build a golf resort in Miami and hotels in Washington and Chicago.
Currently, the former US president is facing two federal indictments, including on alleged mishandling of classified documents at his house in Florida and an alleged attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,.
