https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-aircraft-fuel-and-munition-depots-1113857424.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots

Moscow's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation aimed at protecting the people of Donbass.

2023-10-02T14:30+0000

2023-10-02T14:30+0000

2023-10-02T14:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113195928_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_72eb499bef18645f59465b3f15ce9e52.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed fuel depots for Ukrainian aircraft and aviation munition on an airfield in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In Zaporozhye, Russian troops eradicated a communication-jamming station. In total, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy manpower and equipment in 107 regions, using missiles, drones and artillery systems.Ukraine sustained especially heavy losses in Donetsk, losing up 180 soldiers killed and injured over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Over the given period, the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, two attacks in the Krasny Liman region and another in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-soldiers-capture-two-ukrainian-military-units-near-artemovsk--1113851997.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian army, precision strikes