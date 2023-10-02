International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-aircraft-fuel-and-munition-depots-1113857424.html
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots
Moscow's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation aimed at protecting the people of Donbass.
2023-10-02T14:30+0000
2023-10-02T14:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113195928_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_72eb499bef18645f59465b3f15ce9e52.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed fuel depots for Ukrainian aircraft and aviation munition on an airfield in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In Zaporozhye, Russian troops eradicated a communication-jamming station. In total, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy manpower and equipment in 107 regions, using missiles, drones and artillery systems.Ukraine sustained especially heavy losses in Donetsk, losing up 180 soldiers killed and injured over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Over the given period, the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, two attacks in the Krasny Liman region and another in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-soldiers-capture-two-ukrainian-military-units-near-artemovsk--1113851997.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113195928_217:0:2946:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7f26a23608ac6003148922dcad4dc2af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian army, precision strikes
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian army, precision strikes

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots

14:30 GMT 02.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian MLRS "Grad" in combat action in special military operation zone
Russian MLRS Grad in combat action in special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Moscow's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation aimed at protecting the people of Donbass.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed fuel depots for Ukrainian aircraft and aviation munition on an airfield in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
“At the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region, fuel depots and aviation munitions of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
In Zaporozhye, Russian troops eradicated a communication-jamming station. In total, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy manpower and equipment in 107 regions, using missiles, drones and artillery systems.
Russian servicemen from the reconnaissance unit of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Zapad Group of Forces stand at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Soldiers Capture Two Ukrainian Military Units Near Artemovsk
10:10 GMT
Ukraine sustained especially heavy losses in Donetsk, losing up 180 soldiers killed and injured over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over the given period, the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, two attacks in the Krasny Liman region and another in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.
"During the day of hostilities, enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units," the ministry said in a statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала