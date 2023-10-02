https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-aircraft-fuel-and-munition-depots-1113857424.html
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Aircraft Fuel and Munition Depots
Moscow's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation aimed at protecting the people of Donbass.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed fuel depots for Ukrainian aircraft and aviation munition on an airfield in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In Zaporozhye, Russian troops eradicated a communication-jamming station. In total, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy manpower and equipment in 107 regions, using missiles, drones and artillery systems.Ukraine sustained especially heavy losses in Donetsk, losing up 180 soldiers killed and injured over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Over the given period, the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, two attacks in the Krasny Liman region and another in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed
fuel depots for Ukrainian aircraft and aviation munition on an airfield in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
“At the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region, fuel depots and aviation munitions of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
In Zaporozhye, Russian troops eradicated
a communication-jamming station. In total, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy manpower and equipment in 107 regions, using missiles, drones and artillery systems.
Ukraine sustained especially heavy losses in Donetsk
, losing up 180 soldiers killed and injured over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over the given period, the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, two attacks in the Krasny Liman region and another in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.
"During the day of hostilities, enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units," the ministry said in a statement.