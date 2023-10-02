https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/syria-russia-ties-excellent-cooperation-high-on-many-levels---vice-foreign-minister-1113847062.html
Syria-Russia Ties 'Excellent,' Cooperation High on Many Levels - Vice Foreign Minister
"The relations [between Russia and Syria] are excellent and the level of cooperation is so high on different levels, and on different aspects," Sabbagh said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - The relations between Syria and Russia are excellent and the two countries cooperate on many advanced levels, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.
"The relations [between Russia and Syria] are excellent and the level of cooperation is so high on different levels, and on different aspects," Sabbagh said.