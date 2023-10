https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/unknown-shooter-fires-at-russian-azerbaijani-patrol-in-karabakh---defense-ministry-1113863847.html

Unknown Shooter Fires at Russian-Azerbaijani Patrol in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

The Russian peacekeepers have detected a ceasefire violation in Karabakh after an unknown person opened fire at a joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol, the Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the incident did not result in any casualties.

“One ceasefire violation was recorded. In the city of Stepanakert (Khankendi), an unknown person fired at a joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol from a sniper weapon. There are no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is conducting an investigation into this fact," the ministry stated.

