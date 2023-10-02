https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/watch-russias-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrowers-wipe-out-ukrainian-positions-1113853996.html
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions
The Russian TOS-1A thermobaric artillery Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] systems have been ravaging Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in the special operation zone.
15:39 GMT 02.10.2023 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 02.10.2023)
The Russian TOS-1A thermobaric artillery Solntsepyok (lit. ‘Scorching Sunlight’) systems have been ravaging Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in the special operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok
heavy flamethrower vaporizing Ukrainian positions in a wooded area.
The TOS-1A artillery crews work in close coordination with reconnaissance units which provide data on enemy location and confirm target destruction with video footage.
The heavy flamethrower system is designed to hammer various covered and open targets with thermobaric rockets
. Operating a well-protected and highly reliable T-90S MBT platform, the Solntsepyok system is able to strike targets
located from 600m to 6,000m and cover an area of 40,000 square meters at a longer distance.