https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/armenian-parliament-ratifies-rome-statute-of-icc-1113879856.html
Armenian Parliament Ratifies Rome Statute of ICC
Armenian Parliament Ratifies Rome Statute of ICC
The Armenian parliament has decided in favor of ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said following the session on Tuesday.
2023-10-03T09:47+0000
2023-10-03T09:47+0000
2023-10-03T09:47+0000
world
armenia
international criminal court (icc)
parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104075/29/1040752937_0:376:4000:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_80a0bd45f7a977593d106bb4a2e6663d.jpg
"Sixty lawmakers voted for the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC and the adoption of the statement on retroactive recognition of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and 22 voted against," Simonyan said, presenting the voting results. Following the ratification, the document is to be signed by the country's president and go into effect in 60 days after the completion of internal state procedures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200612/france-urges-us-to-reconsider-its-icc-sanctions-calls-step-attack-on-states-party-to-rome-statute-1079597319.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104075/29/1040752937_0:0:4000:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_4b23730aced3c2505be0cd7fd7da73e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenian parliament, rome statute of icc, international criminal court
armenian parliament, rome statute of icc, international criminal court
Armenian Parliament Ratifies Rome Statute of ICC
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian parliament has decided in favor of ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said following the session on Tuesday.
"Sixty lawmakers voted for the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC
and the adoption of the statement on retroactive recognition of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and 22 voted against," Simonyan said, presenting the voting results.
Following the ratification, the document is to be signed by the country's president and go into effect in 60 days after the completion of internal state procedures.