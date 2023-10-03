https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/armenian-parliament-ratifies-rome-statute-of-icc-1113879856.html

Armenian Parliament Ratifies Rome Statute of ICC

Armenian Parliament Ratifies Rome Statute of ICC

The Armenian parliament has decided in favor of ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said following the session on Tuesday.

"Sixty lawmakers voted for the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC and the adoption of the statement on retroactive recognition of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and 22 voted against," Simonyan said, presenting the voting results. Following the ratification, the document is to be signed by the country's president and go into effect in 60 days after the completion of internal state procedures.

