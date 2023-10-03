https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/macron-france-experiences-security-issues-across-all-country-1113871060.html

Macron: France Experiences Security Issues Across All Country

Macron: France Experiences Security Issues Across All Country

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France experiences security problems across all territory due to a lack of presence of law enforcement.

The president has earlier said that 238 additional gendarme brigades would be created in the country by 2027 to strengthen security and tackle crimes, with plans to deploy 2,144 gendarmes in remote areas. French Minister of Interior and Overseas Gerald Darmanin has earlier said that 8,500 additional jobs for police officers and gendarmes would be created by 2027 to strengthen the fight against crime, adding that the number of law enforcement officers on the streets of cities would be doubled.France's Court of Accounts said in May that a record number of police officers and gendarmes left their jobs last year. The body specified that 10,840 people left the French police, 33% more than in the previous year, and another 15,078 employees left the ranks of gendarmes, 25% more than a year earlier. In 2022, the French Interior Ministry's budget amounted to over 21 billion euros ($22 billion), and 10,000 jobs were created for police officers and gendarmes. In 2023, the ministry's budget will be increased by 1.25 billion euros, a record-high increase.

