France Losing Great Power Status as Africa Turns to BRICS

French President Emmanuel Macron is recalling the ambassador, diplomatic staff, and troops from Niger. What does Macron's political retreat mean for France's international image?

2023-09-25T17:52+0000

The French ambassador to Niamey, as well as all of the embassy staff, will return to France in the coming weeks and months, Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday. He added that the French military contingent will leave Niger by the end of the year.Following the July 26 military takeover in Niger, the nation's de facto government has demanded that French diplomats and troops leave the West African state. Nonetheless, the Elysee Palace resisted the demands, claiming that it would withdraw only if Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum requested it. However, on September 24, Macron gave up.How France Maintained Control Over SahelEven though Sahel nations were liberated in the 20th century, many of them remained controlled by their former colonizers during the Cold War era and beyond.Later, following NATO's intervention in Libya in 2011, which destabilized North Africa and opened the door to extremists and terrorist of all stripes, "the French and the Americans have encapsulated the region in the ‘anti-terrorism’ (anti-jihadism) logic, involving also the EU that masked the operation behind democratization, human rights and electoral processes (programs that the EU has recognized as failed)," according to the expert.How France Lost Its Influence in SahelEarlier, the French were forced to withdraw from Mali, whose government was strongly dissatisfied with the failure of France's anti-terror Operation Barkhane, and even accused Paris of assisting rebellious Tuaregs and Islamists. Likewise, citizens of Burkina Faso and Niger expressed their opposition with the presence of French troops. The French government announced the pullout from Mali in June 2021, and completed it in August 2022. Having withdrawn, Paris relocated part of its troops to Niger. At the time, Niger's President Bazoum was seen by the Elysee Palace as a loyal ally.After Bazoum's ouster, France tried to retain control in the region by hook or by crook, threatening and snubbing the de facto government. The pro-Western Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigeria even declared that it would resort to a military option to bring Bazoum back to power. In response, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger created a military-political pact - the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), stating that they would protect Niamey from intervention.The expert noted that the historical irony is that despite the West's efforts, Russia and China are expanding their presence in Africa, while Europeans have lost their positions there. When it comes to the US, it "cannot but find some kind of minimal coexistence or abandon the continent,” according to the expert. Washington still maintains a surveillance air base in the Western African state.What Does Loss of Niger Means for France's Prestige?"The loss of 'Francafrique' is a serious [blow] to French prestige. Without the neocolonial dependencies in Africa, France is no more a 'power' but one of the European small nations that needs to solve the many problems of its internal cohesion and its relations with the European neighbors. It is the end of French 'exceptionalism,'" Raffone suggested.Ian Liebenberg, political scientist and professor emeritus at the University of Namibia and Stellenbosch University in South Africa, appears to share a similar stance:A member of the Niger Party of Democratic and Republican Renewal, Omar Mukhtar Al-Ansari, believes that Macron's move marks a loss for France and a victory for the Nigerien people, who had demanded the French withdrawal for two months and held multiple protesys. Speaking on Sputnik Arabic radio, he noted that "the statement of the French President that the decision to withdraw troops was caused by the supposedly unilateral desire of France is very strange, because in fact this happened due to pressure from the authorities and people of Niger."The Nigerien politician highlighted that "Niger demands that other countries respect its sovereignty, only then one will be able to cooperate at all levels with the Niger authorities."Could the Niger Case Trigger a Domino Effect?Liebenberg doesn’t rule out that France's withdrawal from Niger could trigger a domino effect on the continent.One of the factors accelerating the process is France's economic difficulties: the nation is engulfed by inflation and is facing an economic slowdown like other countries in the Eurozone. After sliding for three months in a row, inflation in France increased sharply in August, to 4.8%, compared with 4.3% in July."The issue is: what does France have to offer to the African states?" Raffone asked rhetorically. Per Raffone, Senegal and the Ivory Coast's political climate could become a litmus test for France. However, if Nigeria follows Niger's suit, one could expect the whole of West Africa to change political direction away from the West, according to him.Meanwhile, African states are considering BRICS, a group of developing nations, as an alternative in the terms of investments, political and economic support, and new business opportunities. The group, which has significantly expanded since its August summit, now accounts for a whopping 37% of global GDP and a combined population of some 3.7 billion people. BRICS 11 offers new models of cooperation, financial mechanisms based on national currencies, and special food security programs for Africa, to name but a few benefits.

Ekaterina Blinova

