https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/mccarthy-denies-existence-of-secret-deal-with-biden-on-ukraine-aid-1113881679.html

McCarthy Denies Existence of 'Secret Deal' With Biden on Ukraine Aid

McCarthy Denies Existence of 'Secret Deal' With Biden on Ukraine Aid

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied the existence of a secret deal on Ukraine aid between him and US President Joe Biden made to provide temporary government funding.

2023-10-03T10:34+0000

2023-10-03T10:34+0000

2023-10-03T10:34+0000

world

ukraine

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

white house

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113857763_0:0:3113:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_06af83dbe9d18355a088d372c1e668d7.jpg

"No, that's not true at all. There is no side deal with President Biden," McCarthy said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster late on Monday. McCarthy added that he had not spoken with the president for months. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre earlier on Monday declined to provide details of the alleged deal between Biden and McCarthy, neither confirming nor denying its existence.On Sunday, Biden appeared to suggest in a comment to reporters that he had made a deal with McCarthy to pass a temporary government budget bill. On Monday, Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz, who filed a motion to remove McCarthy from his position, demanded that the House speaker disclose details of the alleged deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/biden-urges-republicans-to-end-governing-by-crisis-adhere-to-budget-deal-1113845628.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house speaker kevin mccarthy, ukraine aid, us president joe biden