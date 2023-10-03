International
McCarthy Denies Existence of 'Secret Deal' With Biden on Ukraine Aid
McCarthy Denies Existence of 'Secret Deal' With Biden on Ukraine Aid
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied the existence of a secret deal on Ukraine aid between him and US President Joe Biden made to provide temporary government funding.
"No, that's not true at all. There is no side deal with President Biden," McCarthy said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster late on Monday. McCarthy added that he had not spoken with the president for months. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre earlier on Monday declined to provide details of the alleged deal between Biden and McCarthy, neither confirming nor denying its existence.On Sunday, Biden appeared to suggest in a comment to reporters that he had made a deal with McCarthy to pass a temporary government budget bill. On Monday, Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz, who filed a motion to remove McCarthy from his position, demanded that the House speaker disclose details of the alleged deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/biden-urges-republicans-to-end-governing-by-crisis-adhere-to-budget-deal-1113845628.html
McCarthy Denies Existence of 'Secret Deal' With Biden on Ukraine Aid

10:34 GMT 03.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied the existence of a secret deal on Ukraine aid between him and US President Joe Biden made to provide temporary government funding.
"No, that's not true at all. There is no side deal with President Biden," McCarthy said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster late on Monday.
McCarthy added that he had not spoken with the president for months.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre earlier on Monday declined to provide details of the alleged deal between Biden and McCarthy, neither confirming nor denying its existence.
Americas
Biden Urges Republicans Stop 'Governing by Crisis' and Follow Budget Pact
1 October, 17:53 GMT
1 October, 17:53 GMT
On Sunday, Biden appeared to suggest in a comment to reporters that he had made a deal with McCarthy to pass a temporary government budget bill. On Monday, Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz, who filed a motion to remove McCarthy from his position, demanded that the House speaker disclose details of the alleged deal.
