Biden Urges Republicans to End 'Governing by Crisis,' Adhere to Budget Deal
US President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Republicans not to waste time and adhere to a budget deal reached between congressional Republican leadership and the White House to fund the government.
"It's time to end governing by crisis and keep you word when you give it in the Congress ... A few months ago after a long negotiation between myself and the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives [Kevin McCarthy], we came to a budget agreement precisely to avoid a manufactured crisis that we've just witnessed ... I expect the Republican Speaker and Republicans in the Congress to honor their word and keep the deal made months ago," Biden said in his remarks on the adoption of a 45-day funding bill to avoid a federal government shutdown. The US president also said that he was "tired of the brinkmanship" after the stopgap government funding bill was signed on Saturday.Touching upon the issue of supporting the Kiev regime, the US president said on Sunday, after signing a short-term spending bill that does not provide for assistance to Ukraine, that Washington would not walk away from its plans."I want to assure our American allies, the American people, and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden told a press conference.The US president also said he was awaiting a separate aid bill for Ukraine from the US Congress and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy."We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. I fully expect the Speaker to keep his commitment to secure passage of the support needed for Ukraine," Biden said.
