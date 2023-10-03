Poland, Ukraine May Face Complex Relations in Coming Months

International
Poland and Ukraine may experience complex relations in the coming months, but Warsaw does not intend to meet Kiev's economic expectations regarding the grain embargo, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller stated on Tuesday.
"[We are] not freezing relations, but we know very well that Ukraine also has its own economic interests, for example, in the field of agriculture, and we will not be able and will not want to live up to these expectations from Ukraine," Muller told reporters, describing the relations between the two countries as "complex" in the near future. However, "this does not mean that these relations will be bad," Muller added. The Poland-Ukraine relations have deteriorated significantly in recent months over the influx of Ukrainian grain into the European Union. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15. Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said that Kiev viewed the decision as unlawful and would soon introduce an embargo on a number of Polish agricultural products in response. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, has vowed to expand the list of Ukrainian products banned from import.
13:40 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 03.10.2023)
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland and Ukraine may experience complex relations in the coming months, but Warsaw does not intend to meet Kiev's economic expectations regarding the grain embargo, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller stated on Tuesday.
"[We are] not freezing relations, but we know very well that Ukraine also has its own economic interests, for example, in the field of agriculture, and we will not be able and will not want to live up to these expectations from Ukraine," Muller told reporters, describing the relations between the two countries as "complex" in the near future.
However, "this does not mean that these relations will be bad," Muller added.
The Poland-Ukraine relations have deteriorated significantly in recent months over the influx of Ukrainian grain into the European Union. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15.
Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said that Kiev viewed the decision as unlawful and would soon introduce an embargo on a number of Polish agricultural products in response. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, has vowed to expand the list of Ukrainian products banned from import.
