https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/poland-ukraine-may-face-complex-relations-in-coming-months---govt-1113886892.html

Poland, Ukraine May Face Complex Relations in Coming Months

Poland, Ukraine May Face Complex Relations in Coming Months

Poland and Ukraine may experience complex relations in the coming months, but Warsaw does not intend to meet Kiev's economic expectations regarding the grain embargo, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller stated on Tuesday.

2023-10-03T13:40+0000

2023-10-03T13:40+0000

2023-10-03T14:07+0000

world

poland

ukraine

grain exports

grain supply

embargo

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102653/15/1026531588_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ea1dee945666a990d1046d7731dd1e37.jpg

"[We are] not freezing relations, but we know very well that Ukraine also has its own economic interests, for example, in the field of agriculture, and we will not be able and will not want to live up to these expectations from Ukraine," Muller told reporters, describing the relations between the two countries as "complex" in the near future. However, "this does not mean that these relations will be bad," Muller added. The Poland-Ukraine relations have deteriorated significantly in recent months over the influx of Ukrainian grain into the European Union. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15. Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said that Kiev viewed the decision as unlawful and would soon introduce an embargo on a number of Polish agricultural products in response. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, has vowed to expand the list of Ukrainian products banned from import.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraine-grain-conflict-divides-eu-again-1113351729.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx